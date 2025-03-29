Topps Now Gives Kristian Campbell First MLB Rookie Card on Opening Day
Kristian Campbell, the Boston Red Sox prospect ranked #7 in the Top 100 by MLB Pipeline, made his Major League debut on opening day. The 22-year old started at second base, and registered a hit and a walk in Boston's 5-2 win over the Texas Rangers. Campbell, who has risen quickly through the Red Sox organization, was not featured in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1, but Topps Now wasted no time giving the youngster his first-ever MLB rookie card.
Campbell is part of Boston's highly touted Big Three prospects, along with #2-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, Roman Anthony, and #12 Marcelo Mayer. Campbell is the first to appear at the Major League level.
The team is clearly very high on the potential star, as they opened up second base for him, placing new signing Alex Bregman at the hot corner, and moving franchise player Rafael Devers to the Designated Hitter role.
Campbell's cards have risen strongly in 2025. At writing, Card Ladder lists the rate of growth at 101.40% over the last three months. In the last two weeks, that number comes in at 26.87%.
On March 9, Card Ladder listed Campbell's biggest-ever sale, $6,600 for a 2023 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor Auto /5. A PSA 10 Gold Wave Auto version of the card numbered to 50 sold on March 28 for $2,999. The previous sale of a PSA 10 Gold Wave Auto /50, per Card Ladder, came on February 17, for $1701.
At writing, over the last week alone, Card Ladder has registered 14 sales of Campbell's Bowman cards over $500. Campbell's 2024 Topps Pro Debut Red Chrome /5 sold for $300 on March 26.
It's an exciting time to be a collector of the Red Sox and Kristian Campbell. Fellow prospects Anthony and Mayer could debut this year, and Campbell, at least, could be featured in more Topps releases later this year.
And, of course, having made his debut in the season opener, Campbell will likely get his MLB Rookie Debut Patch Auto, which should be one of the most highly coveted RDPA's of the 2025 class.