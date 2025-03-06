2024 Topps Chrome Sapphire Football Release – A Guide
2024 Topps Chrome Football came out a couple of weeks ago and has been an absolute hit. Collectors have been flocking their local card shops looking to rip open this chrome product for the first time since 2015.
And now comes 2024 Topps Chrome Sapphire.
The cards themselves resemble this years regular Chrome set, but with a broken glass-like design in the background, the base cards pop in a way that is appealing to collectors. Even without the licensing agreement and inability to showcase the players teams, Topps did an incredible job with the vibrant colors and action shots, that it is almost unnoticeable.
There will be plenty to chase in this product from the color variations, to rookie and vet autographs, to 1/1’s (some as scares as 1:8,036 packs).
This is going to be an incredible set to chase. Whether you are looking to pull an autograph of Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, or Caleb Williams, to vets like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, or even Barry Sanders. This set looks like it has something for everyone.
There are only 2 actual inserts in this years set, Infinite Sapphire and Sapphire Selections. The Infinite Sapphire odds are 1:167, and the Sapphire Selections are 1:277. While pulling either one of these inserts would be incredible, and both have 1/1 options, the Sapphire Selections also have /5 and /10 parallels available.
Here are some key things to know (Hobby Box):
Release Date: March 14th 2025
Cards per pack: 4
Packs per box: 8
Autographs per box: 1
Boxes per case: 10
Checklist: CLICK HERE
View Odds: CLICK HERE