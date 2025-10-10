PSA 10/10 Day to be a celebration in the hobby

Grading has become a key part of the hobby, and one of the biggest graders is PSA. Collectors everywhere try to get PSA 10 copies of their favorite cards, along with the biggest cards in the hobby. While it may sometimes be trial and error for collectors to grade their cards, there is no denying it is a major tenet of the hobby. PSA will be celebrating this October 10th on eBay Live with an event called 10/10 Day. It will feature breakers live from the PSA headquarters in Santa Ana, California opening product that will be sure to entice many collectors.

What is 10/10 Day?

Behind 10/10 Day is the name play on grading itself - a 10 is the highest grade that a card can receive. October is the 10th month of the year, and that is how the celebration came to be named. Additionally, there are some other perks of the event that collectors should be aware of through the support of eBay. Free PSA super-express grading on any hits (value up to $599) is being offered, and for any Shield Auto or Shield Gem pulled out of product, the owner of the card will receive a sealed box of Flawless. The room (everyone watching the break) will also get a single box one second auction penny break to celebrate the winner. Given these factors, collectors have the chance to get their hands on some major cards, and could take advantage of an amazing grading special from PSA.

Breaks/Product being opened

The event will kick off with a show from Crave Collect. It will start at 11 AM, and they will be having singles, packs, and lots up for auction alongside some hobby box breaks. Based on their advertisement, it would seems as though 2023-24 Topps 3 Basketball and Topps Midnight Basketball will be opened. It is possible more boxes will be opened, but it is not known at the time of writing. For any collectors looking to get their hands on singles or a chance at some Victor Wembanyama rookie autos, the event can be found here.

Crave Collect will also be holding a Pokemon show later in the day, where they will be offering up singles, graded cards, and sealed product for bid. It will start at 5:10 PM, and the show can be found here.

Capping off the night will be BBQ Breaks, and they will have some major product up for grabs starting at 6 PM. They will be opening 2024 Flawless Football primarily in search of the aforementioned Shield Autos and Gems. For collectors not familiar with Flawless, it is one of the most, if not the most high end Football product on the market. Notable players with NFL Shield Signatures in the product include: Reggie Wayne, Trevor Lawrence, Drew Brees, Jared Goff, JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr, and more. For those interested, the break can be found here once it goes live.

eBay Live and PSA are coming together to celebrate 10/10 Day, which will mark another potential great day in the hobby. Major products and singles will be up for auction, and depending on the cards that are hit in Flawless, buyers may be rewarded. With PSA being a major leader in the grading space, eBay and PSA are also offering an incentive to collectors for hits that take place in the break. 10/10 Day should be quite the spectaular event, and collectors should tune in if they have the time.

