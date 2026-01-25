Tom Brady’s 2000 Bowman Rookie Card Sets All-Time Sales Record

One of the most iconic modern football cards of all time has reached a new benchmark. A PSA 10 copy of Brady’s 2000 Bowman Gold rookie card set a new record when it sold for $675,000 this month on the REA Fixed Price Marketplace.

The Bowman Gold parallel is widely regarded as the premier version of Brady’s iconic rookie. Limited to just 99 copies, the card features a gold finish that distinguishes it from the base Bowman. Only three PSA 10 copies of the card exist.

There are only three copies of this card in a PSA 10. | Collect_REA on Instagram

This sale shattered the previous record for any Tom Brady Bowman rookie, surpassing the prior high of $498,000 set in 2022 by his 2000 Bowman Chrome Refractor (population 7). The 2000 Bowman and Bowman Chrome rookies look similar, but they come from different sets. The Bowman Gold version is pulled from the paper Bowman set, where Gold was the only true parallel. This is much different from modern sets that can have more than 20 parallels of the same card.

What makes this sale particularly notable is how it occurred. Rather than being driven by bidding at an auction, the record sale was achieved through a fixed-price marketplace transaction. Sales of this magnitude almost always occur in high-profile auctions.

The PSA 10 Premium Continues to Grow

This Tom Brady 2000 Bowman Gold rookie in a BGS 9 slab sold for $288,000. | Card Ladder

The next highest sale of a Tom Brady 2000 Bowman Gold rookie occurred in 2021, when a BGS 9 example sold for $288,000. In recent years, PSA 8 and PSA 8.5 copies of the same card have typically sold in the $55,000 range. The widening gap between this new record and lower-grade examples demonstrates an extreme PSA 10 premium.

Another clear example of the PSA 10 premium can be seen with Brady’s 2023 Bowman Chrome Draft baseball card. A PSA 10 copy sold for $45,600, while the highest PSA 9 sale of the same card reached just $21,500. Even though the physical differences between a PSA 9 and PSA 10 can be imperceptible to the naked eye, collectors consistently place a much higher value on PSA 10s.

The Tom Brady Premium Continues to Grow as Well

Brady set another benchmark in November when his 2021 Panini Absolute Kaboom! Green 1/1 sold for $660,000. The sale obliterated the previous record for any Kaboom card, which had been held by a Gold Lionel Messi Kaboom that sold for $385,000 in August.

Brady continues to dominate the football card hobby. With a total card market cap near $290 million (according to Card Ladder), he is far ahead of every other football player, including Patrick Mahomes at $103 million and Josh Allen at about $28 million. Even iconic legends such as Joe Montana and Peyton Manning remain well behind Brady. No player has a realistic chance of catching Brady, as he continues to widen the gap between himself and the rest of the field.

