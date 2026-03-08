USA vs. Great Britain Live Updates: Starting Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic
Team USA is back on the World Baseball Classic stage on Saturday night.
One day after handily defeating Brazil 15–5 to start 2026 WBC play, the Aaron Judge-led Team USA squad will take on Great Britain at Daikin Park in Houston.
Team USA drew 17 walks and was in control for most of the night Friday against Brazil. But a tougher task looms Saturday night in Great Britain, which features a roster with multiple active MLB players—including two-time All-Star and current Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.
How to watch Team USA vs. Great Britain in World Baseball Classic
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Daikin Park (Houston, Texas)
TV and streaming: Fox and FoxSports.com
Follow along with Sports Illustrated as we live blog Game 2 of Team USA’s Pool B slate:
Team USA vs. Great Britain live blog: Updates from World Baseball Classic
More MLB on Sports Illustrated
Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.Follow tomdierberger