USA vs. Great Britain Live Updates: Starting Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic

Team USA is back on the World Baseball Classic stage on Saturday night.

One day after handily defeating Brazil 15–5 to start 2026 WBC play, the Aaron Judge-led Team USA squad will take on Great Britain at Daikin Park in Houston.

Team USA drew 17 walks and was in control for most of the night Friday against Brazil. But a tougher task looms Saturday night in Great Britain, which features a roster with multiple active MLB players—including two-time All-Star and current Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

How to watch Team USA vs. Great Britain in World Baseball Classic

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Daikin Park (Houston, Texas)

TV and streaming: Fox and FoxSports.com

Follow along with Sports Illustrated as we live blog Game 2 of Team USA’s Pool B slate:

Team USA vs. Great Britain live blog: Updates from World Baseball Classic

