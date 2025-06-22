The Five Essential Baseball Cards of 1980 Topps
For many collectors, the entire 726-card Topps set boils down to a single card: Rickey. On one hand, the Henderson rookie is pretty much a perfect card. Everything about it is great, or as Rickey might have said, "the greatest." Not surprisingly, the Rickey rookie "leads off" the Five Essential Cards of 1980 Topps.
1980 Topps Rickey Henderson
1980 Topps Gary Carter
While the Henderson is far and away the big dog on the checklist, the action shot of Hall of Fame backstop Gary Carter holds its own among the great catcher cards of all-time. Certainly the Expos helmet doesn't hurt the card's look one bit.
1980 Topps San Diego Padres Team Card
A team card of a last place squad ought not make the Essentials list, even if does include a tiny glimpse of the Wizard. Rather, the card makes the list for reasons that any realtor would approve of: location, location, location. In this case, the location in question is the world famous San Diego Zoo, leading to some all-time great pachydermic photobombs.
1980 Topps Nolan Ryan
It's fitting that Nolan Ryan join Rickey Henderson on the Essentials list. Ryan would wrap up the decade notching his 5000th strikeout against the Man of Steal. Full circles aside though, this is just a great looking card, also Ryan's last as a California Angel.
1980 Topps Ralph Garr
The final card to crack the Essentials list is the set's greatest hidden gem, that of 1974 Topps National League batting champion Ralph Garr.
As much as it may pain younger collectors to acknowledge it, this boomer had as much swag as any player in the game today. Matter of fact, who's beverage do you think Cutch is holding on the 2020 Topps "Uncle Larry" SP card?