3 Iconic PSA 10 Rookie Cards as we Remember Ryne Sandberg (1959-2025)
When it comes to players who have had a lasting impact on the game of baseball, and more specifically, those who have had an impact as a trailblazer at the position at which they played, there is no other name that is more prominent than Second Baseman, Ryne Sandberg of the Chicago Cubs.
RELATED: Pete Crow-Armstrong and His Cards are Taking Off
Sandberg, who was a 10-time All-Star, 9-time Gold Glove winner, and 7-time Silver Slugger winner, passed away on July 28th 2025 after a courageous battle with cancer will be forever known for the 1984 “Sandberg” game.
The 1984 “Sandberg” game took place on June 23rd 1984 during NBC’s “Game of the Week” and saw Sandberg not only go 5-for-6 with two game tying home-runs (in the 9th and then the 10th innings), but also saw him hit 7 RBIs, score 3 runs and do it all in front of a nationally televised audience.
RELATED: Five Impossible Cards of the 1980s
Not only did Sandberg put up one of the most impressive stat lines ever witnessed at the major league level, but he’s also credited with single-handedly revitalizing the Cubs franchise from being one of the most mundane teams for decades to a legitimate contender by winning the 1984 NL Pennant. In the wake of Sandbergs’ passing and the legacy he’s left behind, here’s a look at three of his most sought-after rookie cards.
1983 Topps Baseball (Card No. 83) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $12-$18, while recent sales of its PSA 10 generally fall into a range of $1,200-$1,400.
RELATED: The Five Essential Baseball Cards of 1983 Topps
1983 Fleer Baseball (Card No. 507) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $10-$15, while recent sales of its PSA 10 generally fall into a range of $275-$350.
1983 Donruss Baseball (Card No. 277) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $12-$18, while recent sales of its PSA 10 generally fall into a range of $600-$700.
When it comes to Ryne “Ryno” Sandberg, not only will he be remembered as a trailblazing second baseman and one of the most coveted Chicago Cubs to ever take the field, but his lasting legacy on the hobby, especially when it comes to his rookie cards, is one that will last a lifetime.
TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES:
- Media Visionaries Launch Sports Cards Nonsense Media Network, Uniting the Industry's Top Media Platforms