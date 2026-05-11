April was another monster month for sports cards, including a record sale for a solo Kobe Bryant card and a record sale for a solo Michael Jordan card. To kick off the month, Heritage Auction also closed out multiple Joe Jackson card sales, including the highest-selling Shoeless Joe card of all time that went mainly unnoticed.

The record-setting card was a 1910 T210 Old Mill Cigarettes Series 8 Joe Jackson card with an SGC 3 grade that sold for $687.5K on April 4, 2026.

1910 T210 Old Mill Cigarettes Series 8 Joe Jackson SGC VG 3 | Heritage Auctions, HA.com

The prior record for an Old Mill Joe Jackson card like this was a PSA 3.5 that sold for $600K back in February 2018. That sale was also the highest-selling Joe Jackson card, until now. Heritage has sold all nine of the highest-selling Joe Jackson cards to date.

The three highest-selling Joe Jackson Cards on April 1, 2026 | Card Ladder

Why the T210 Old Mill card is special

This Shoeless Joe Jackson card is special because it's from the 114-card Series 8 set, which featured only minor leaguers from the Southern Association. The T210 Old Mill card features Shoeless Joe as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, the last minor league team he played for before being brought up to play for the Cleveland Naps.

The back of the T210 Old Mill Joe Jackson card | Heritage Auctions

The red border makes this card instantly recognizable, and copies of it are extremely rare. Only 17 graded copies of this card exist between PSA and SGC, with only two cards graded higher, including a PSA 5.

Who was Shoeless Joe?

If you look up the greatest hitters in baseball history, you'll see Joe Jackson's name appear time and again. He was arguably the second-best hitter during the dead-ball era, outshining the legendary Honus Wagner and just a hair behind Ty Cobb. Some modern baseball cards even feature those three together on the same card, like the National Treasures card below.

A 2015 Panini National Treasures All Century Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner, and Joe Jackson Bat Relic card (22/25) | eBay

Jackson played from 1908 to 1920 and finished with a .356 career batting average, more than 1,700 hits, and 785 RBIs.

Babe Ruth said he modeled his hitting after Jackson, and in a 1998 interview with Conan O'Brien, Ted Williams said Jackson was "one of the greatest that ever played or swung a bat." However, the outfielder's career was cut short due to the infamous 1919 'Black Sox' scandal.

Despite batting .375 during the 1919 World Series with 12 base hits, six RBIs, and no errors, he was lumped in with his teammates and charged with throwing the series.

Strengthening his case were the clutch hits he delivered late in the series, helping extend it to additional games. But despite all this, the mythical outfielder was banned from the game for life for being involved.

Ray Liotta as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field of Dreams | cinemablend.com

Many believe Jackson's performance during the 1919 World Series should have cleared his name. If you've ever seen the movie Field of Dreams, chances are you likely feel the same.

Where does the Joe Jackson market go from here?

With this record-breaking sale, Joe Jackson cards will certainly be getting more attention, and with it, higher demand. This record sale, despite flying under the radar, could be the first of many, and his cards could see a slow but steady climb as the baseball season marches on.

The smartest collectors are usually early to narratives that still feel unresolved, and a little over a century after the Black Sox scandal, Shoeless Joe Jackson remains one of the last truly mythic figures in baseball whose cardboard legacy still feels underpriced relative to his cultural weight.