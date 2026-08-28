Phillies vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 28

The Philadelphia Phillies have started to create a little bit of separation in the National League wild card race. They're now two games above the San Diego Padres and 3.5 games above the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are the last team out heading into the weekend.

Not only that, but the Phillies are now just two games back of the Chicago Cubs for the top wild card spot and five games back from the Atlanta Braves for the NL East lead. That means they have plenty to play for in the final month of the MLB regular season.

They'll now face the lowly 52-82 Los Angeles Angels in a weekend series with a great chance to boost their record.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's opener.

Phillies vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Phillies -1.5 (+128)

Angels +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline

Phillies -124

Angels +114

Total

OVER 8 (-110)

UNDER 8 (-110)

Phillies vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Philadelphia: Andrew Painter, RHP (3-8, 6.04 ERA)

Los Angeles: Reid Detmers, LHP (4-8, 3.62 ERA)

Phillies vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Friday, August 28

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

Phillies record: 74-60

Angels record: 52-82

Phillies vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Mike Trout Home Run (+361) via DraftKings

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Mike Trout of the Angels to hit a home run:

Not every home run bet can be a long-shot pick, so let's take one with much shorter odds on Mike Trout. He and the Los Angeles Angels are set to take on the Philadelphia Phillies tonight, who are rolling with Andrew Painter on the mound. Painter has given up 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched this season. That sets up Trout to be in a great spot to hit his 21st home run of the season.

Phillies vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to look to the total and bet the OVER.

The Phillies' offense has been one of the hottest offenses in baseball lately, ranking fifth in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. With that being said, I'm not willing to bet on them as road favorites with Andrew Painter on the mound. He has a less-than-stellar ERA of 6.04 this year.

It's also worth noting that both bullpens rank in the bottom half of the Majors in bullpen ERA this season, coming in at 20th and 21st, so don't be surprised if we see some runs scored late in the game.

Let's sit back and root for runs in this interleague contest.

Pick: OVER 8 (-110) via FanDuel

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