White Sox vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 28

The MLB is entering the final month of the regular season, and the Chicago White Sox will do their best to hang on to the top spot in the American League Central.

Heading into this weekend's slate of games, the White Sox are 2.5 games above the Cleveland Guardians and 6.5 games above the Minnesota Twins. That makes this weekend's series between the White Sox and Twins a pivotal one for the postseason race.

The White Sox currently hold the season series lead 4-3.

White Sox vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

White Sox +1.5 (-188)

Twins -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline

White Sox +116

Twins -126

Total

OVER 8.5 (-124)

UNDER 8.5 (+102)

White Sox vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Luis Castillo, RHP (4-10, 5.19 ERA)

Minnesota: Dean Kremer, RHP (2-4, 5.22 ERA)

White Sox vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Friday, August 28

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Field

How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, Chicago Sports Network

White Sox record: 70-63

Twins record: 64-70

White Sox vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Tristan Peters Home Run (+820) via DraftKings

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I made the case for betting on Tristan Peters to hit a home run:

Dean Kramer gets the start for the Minnesota Twins tonight, and he's had a significant issue giving up home runs this season. He has allowed 2.1 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is one of the highest marks amongst starting pitchers in the Majors. To try to take advantage of that, let's bet on a member of the Chicago White Sox to hit a dinger.

The player I'm going to target is center fielder Tristan Peters at +820. He has 12 home runs this season, but he's third on the team in slugging percentage at .475, which proves that he has plenty of power. He's a great long-shot bet tonight.

White Sox vs. Twins Prediction and Best Bet

I'm surprised to see the White Sox are underdogs in this spot. The White Sox offense has been red-hot lately, ranking third in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. That's well above the Twins, who rank 15th in that metric in the same time frame.

Luis Castillo gets the start for the White Sox, and while his 5.19 ERA doesn't look great, a 4.91 xERA indicates we could see some positive regression from the right-hander.

The White Sox also have a significant bullpen advantage. The Twins have the third-worst bullpen ERA at 4.92. Meanwhile, Chicago ranks inside the top 10, coming in at ninth in that metric at 3.82.

I'll back the White Sox as underdogs tonight.

Pick: White Sox +116 via FanDuel

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