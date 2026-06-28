The Most Iconic Topps Football Cards of the 1960's (Part II)

The 1960's were a very important time within the hobby across multiple sports. Many recognizable sets were released, some of which are still iconic to this day. The decade saw some essential Topps Football card releases that highlighted the AFL at the time - the merger would not take place with the NFL until the end of the decade. Hall of Famers saw their first Topps cards, and creative designs stood at the forefront of the set for hobbyists.

Jan 9, 1977, Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff (25) in action against the Minnesota Vikings during Super Bowl XI at the Rose Bowl. The Raiders defeated the Vikings 32-14 to win their first Super Bowl championship. | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

Here is a look at four more iconic Topps Football cards released during the 1960's. with the years 1964 to 1966 featured.

1964 Topps Football Len Dawson #96 SP

The first card on the list comes from the 1964 set. The 1964 set is unique in that it contains the first Topps cards of key players, but they are not considered rookie cards because other companies had produced their cards first. An example of this is the Len Dawson card. Dawson's rookie is in the 1963 Fleer set, but his first Topps card still has demand. Dawson would win a Super Bowl with the Chiefs, and was arguably the most memorable Quarterback for the franchise until Patrick Mahomes stepped onto the field.

1964 Topps Football Len Dawson SP PSA 6 | eBay

A PSA 6 copy of Dawson's 1964 Topps sold recently for $349.

1965 Topps Football Joe Namath Rookie Card

The 1965 Topps Football set needs no introduction, as it is the only Topps Football set that features the "tall boy" design. Due to the design, many of the cards are tough to find in good condition. Card protection was not like it is today in 1965. In addition, centering can be an issue on many of the cards. The top card in the set is the Joe Namath rookie, which could be considered a grail card for many in the hobby. Namath is well known in the hobby for delivering on his guarantee of winning Super Bowl III. The card itself is very strong in terms of eye appeal and is recognizable by many who don't even collect football cards.

1965 Topps Football Joe Namath RC SGC 6 | eBay

Collectors who want to obtain a copy of this card will have to save up - an SGC 6 sold recently for $6,750. Even copies graded lower will fetch thousands, depending on condition.

1965 Topps Football Fred Biletnikoff Rookie Card

The same set features another Hall of Fame rookie card - Fred Biletnikoff. Biletnikoff might not be well known among current collectors, but his impact during his playing days deserves to be highlighted. Throughout his entire career with the Oakland Raiders, he made 6 Pro Bowls and accumulated 8.974 yards and 76 touchdowns. This was during an era when running the ball was still a heavy focus of offenses, so these were standout numbers for the time.

1965 Topps Football Fred Biletnikoff RC | eBay

Well preserved copies of Biletnikoff's card still command attention in the hobby. One sold recently on eBay for $537.

1966 Topps Football Lance Alworth Card

The 1966 Topps Football set is perhaps most unique for its design choice. The cards resemble a television, similar to what Bowman Baseball did in prior years. Some collectors appreciate the design, while some do not. Either way, the 1966 release may be one of the weaker sets because it lacks major rookies. One notable card in the set, however, is of Lance Alworth, who was a star receiver for the Chargers. High-grade copies of the card can be tough to obtain due to the condition-sensitive borders. A PSA 7 sold recently for $138.

1966 Topps Football Lance Alworth PSA 7 | eBay

The middle part of the 1960's saw continued excellent releases of Topps Football sets. Whether it is memorable designs or key rookie cards, there is something for everyone in the hobby to appreciate. While high-grade versions of these cards can be expensive, adding any copy would be a great addition to one's collection. In the final edition of this mini-series, we will finish out the decade with four cards that represent the decade.