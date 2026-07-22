Reds vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 22
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The Seattle Mariners are in the midst of a tight race in the American League West. They enter Wednesday's action at 51-51, just 0.5 game back from the Texas Rangers. That means a win against the 46-54 Cincinnati Reds could lead to big things for them in the standings.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's series finale.
Reds vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run line
- Reds +1.5 (-165)
- Mariners -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Reds +130
- Mariners -155
Total
- OVER 8 (-110)
- UNDER 8 (-110)
Reds vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Cincinnati: Brady Singer, RHP (4-9, 4.56 ERA)
- Seattle: Emerson Hancock, RHP (6-4, 3.17 ERA)
Reds vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 22
- Time: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): Reds.TV, Mariners.TV
- Reds record: 46-54
- Mariners record: 51-51
Reds vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Dominic Canzone to hit a home run:
Dominic Canzone is tied for the lead in home runs amongst the Seattle Mariners with 15, but he is leading the team in slugging percentage at .506, which tells me that more home runs are in his future. Tonight, the Mariners are set to take on the Cincinnati Reds, who will be starting Brady Singer on the mound. Singer has allowed the ninth-highest home run rate amongst pitchers with 60+ innings pitched this season at 2.0 per nine innings. If that continues into tonight, I expect at least a couple of Mariners to hit a dinger. I'll bet on Canzone being one of them at +350.
Reds vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
The Reds have been struggling offensively lately, ranking 23rd in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. Now, they have to face Emerson Hancock with has a solid 3.17 ERA on the season.
The Reds won't get much support from their starting pitcher tonight, Brady Singer, who has a 4.56 ERA on the season.
The Mariners are the side to back as home favorites tonight.
Pick: Mariners -155 via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets