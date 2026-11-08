Packers vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9

The Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots are set to face each other in an NFL Week 9 game between two 5-3 teams that share plenty of similarities. Both teams have a star quarterback, no run game, and a league-average defense.

I broke down which team I'm betting on in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite player props for this NFC vs. AFC showdown.

Packers vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Christian Watson Longest Reception OVER 26.5 Yards (-108)

Josh Jacobs UNDER 45.5 Rush Yards (-114)

Demario Douglas Anytime Touchdown (+200)

Christian Watson Longest Reception OVER 26.5 Yards (-108)

Not only is Christian Watson the Packers' top receiver, but he has been a significant deep threat all season, averaging 16.9 yards per reception. He has had at least one reception of 27+ yards in six of the Packers' eight games so far this season, so there's no reason why he can't haul in another deep ball on Sunday against the Patriots.

Josh Jacobs UNDER 45.5 Rush Yards (-114)

Josh Jacobs returned to the Packers' lineup, and nothing about their run game improved. In fact, it might have gotten worse. He has had 32 carries in his first two games and has averaged a measly 2.3 yards per carry. I don't expect him to improve for a multitude of reasons. I'll fade him again on Sunday.

Demario Douglas Anytime Touchdown (+200)

The Patriots are short on weapons at wide receiver, so I expect Demario Douglas to get plenty of looks on Sunday. He has been their healthiest and most consistent receiver this season. He has hauled in 26 receptions for 332 yards and four touchdowns. Despite already scoring four times, he's still listed at 2-1 to score on Sunday. He's worth a price to find the end zone at that price point.

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