Just when collectors were starting to settle in and enjoy the Stanley Cup Finals and NBA Finals, something came flying in out of left field: a blockbuster NFL trade.

Cleveland Browns standout defensive end Myles Garrett was traded to the Los Angeles Rams for multiple draft picks and Jared Verse. This deal has the potential to have an impact not only on Garrett's hobby value, but also on the value of players on the Rams and Browns.

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates following a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. The play set a new NFL single season sack record by Garrett. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Here is a look at what this trade might mean for the hobby moving forward.

The Trade Impact on Myles Garrett's Hobby

Garrett has been a standout player in the NFL ever since he entered the league back in 2017. He was drafted number one overall , and just last year set a new single-season sack record with 23. Given this information, Garrett has picked up steam with the recent accomplishment in the hobby. If one were to look at recent sales, numbered autographs can sell for $200-$300, depending on rarity.

Even with Garrett being featured prominently in marketing from Topps and Fanatics, it's still impressive for a defensive player. This is quite the accomplishment, as they do not always get the appreciation or value they deserve in the cardboard world.

2025 Topps Chrome Football Myles Garrett Orange Geometric Autograph | eBay

Moving forward, Garrett will be on a more playoff-ready team in Los Angeles than he was in Cleveland. This could provide additional national television exposure (maybe even a Super Bowl win), allowing more collectors to see what he is capable of on the field.

Hobby Impact on the Rams, Jared Verse, and the Browns

The hobby impact on the Rams, Browns, and Jared Verse is not as clear-cut. The Rams will have Garrett on their team at the start of the season, so the question is whether the trade boosts the market value of other top players on the team, like Matthew Stafford. The answer to this is likely not at the moment. Stafford is coming off an MVP season and will have to go above and beyond last season to raise his market value further. While it will be helpful to have Myles Garrett on the opposite end of the field, he will not contribute to Stafford's passing attack.

2025 Topps Chrome Football Matthew Stafford Blue Lava Refractor Autograph | eBay

For the Browns and Jared Verse, the future and impact is even murkier. Jared Verse himself did not have much of a hobby market prior to the trade, so there will likely be no difference here. When it comes to the team, some will take note that they just traded away their best player.

Collectors who invested in Shedeur Sanders last season may start to question how this season will go for the team - not only with the loss of Garrett, but also because the starting quarterback has yet to be decided. Rare Sanders cards have still sold well, but are now within reach of many in the hobby.

2025 Panini Flawless Football Shedeur Sanders RPA | eBay

The final question will be LA Rams backup QB Ty Simpson. As a first-round quarterback, there will always be a market in the collecting space for speculation on quarterbacks, especially one with a first-round pedigree. Collectors may have been skeptical of Simpson's talent in the first place, and now he's likely guaranteed to sit for two years behind Stafford as the Rams went all-in on the final Stafford years with this move for Garrett.

The conclusion here is that the impact will naturally play out closer to the season for the Browns, most critically with Shedeur Sanders and the prospect of success they might have. The Rams and Garrett have the most to gain, largely due to their already contending status. Regardless of what happens, this is the type of trade that gets the hobby talking.