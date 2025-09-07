Roman Anthony gets placed on the IL, the impact on his card values

Former number one overall prospect Roman Anthony and current AL Rookie of the Year had made quite a name for himself so far to start his career. After a somewhat slow start, Anthony settled in nicely as the lead off hitter for the Red Sox especially over the last several weeks. Anthony continued to show off his strong batting eye that he was known for and was just beginning to show more power.

Sadly for Sox fans and collectors, things came to a halt in the September 9th game against the Guardians. During the fourth inning after a swinging strikeout, Anthony winced as he grabbed his side. He was immediately pulled from the game and diagnosed with an oblique strain. The next day he was placed on the injured reserve, essentially ending what had been a promising rookie season that was living up to the hype.

What this means for collectors: In the short term, Anthony’s season ending early guarantees he won’t be winning AL Rookie of the Year. Although he was a bit of a long shot to overtake A’s sensation Nick Kurtz, Anthony was certainly making the race interesting, especially over the past few weeks. Winning awards like rookie of the year can often lead to a bump in the players card values which obviously Anthony will miss out on.

Aug 30, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez (75) high-fives right fielder Roman Anthony (19) | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

On the other hand, I doubt this injury will affect his long term collectors market. While oblique injuries are tricky to manage, Anthony is expected to make a full recovery. There is also some cautious optimism that should the Red Sox make the postseason (they currently hold an AL Wild Card spot), that Anthony could return to the team at that time. Regardless, Anthony’s cards remains a solid investment or long term hold for collectors.

