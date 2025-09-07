Can Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson's card prices get any higher?

The eyes of the football world will be fixated on Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson when they quarterback the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, respectively, at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium for the season debut of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens open the 2025 NFL season by facing each other on Sunday. The football card markets of the last two NFL MVP winners have been hot heading into the season. If either of them can break through and appear in the Super Bowl for the first time, one of them could be on the verge of seeing their cards reach unprecedented prices.

Allen is coming off of his first NFL MVP season in 2024, claiming the award on the heels of Jackson snagging it in 2023 (four years after his first league MVP nod in 2019). Sunday’s marquee showdown will be the first step in a season-long journey that has the potential to cause a seismic shift within the football card hobby.

According to Card Ladder, the card markets of Allen and Jackson are on an upswing entering the 2025 season. Over the last three months, Allen’s market is up 28.5 percent, slightly ahead of Jackson’s 25.4 percent rise since early June.

Josh Allen's PSA 10 Prizm rookie card (#205) is one of the most iconic and best-selling football cards of the Buffalo Bills quarterback. | Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

One comparable rookie card that reflects the similar upward trajectory the 2018 draft picks are experiencing is their 2018 Optic Holo, which has almost identical PSA 10 populations (283 for Allen and 262 for Jackson).

Allen’s PSA 10 Optic Holo (#154) has increased in value by $177 (12.9 percent), based on 14 transactions verified by Card Ladder from June 29 ($1,375) to Thursday ($1,552). Jackson’s PSA 10 Optic Holo (#167) is up 16.1 percent, a $125 increase over six sales between July 1 ($775) and Thursday ($900).

Jul 23, 2025; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up

There’s a wider range of PSA 10-graded copies of the Prizm base rookie cards for Allen (#205) and Jackson (#212), with a population of 2,270 for Allen and 781 for Jackson. Still, the change in value is close; Jackson’s card is up 29.6 percent over the last three months (the most recent Card Ladder-verified sale was for $350 on Labor Day), with Allen’s Prizm rookie up 24.8 percent (the most recent confirmed sale by Card Ladder was for $345 on Friday).

Lamar Jackson 2018 Panini Flawless 1/1 Shield

Allen and Jackson have enjoyed hobby relevance since the sports card industry's boom amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when card prices spiked to unprecedented levels. Both have recovered from the subsequent downward trend in sports cards while markets stabilized; according to Card Ladder data, Allen’s market growth has him approaching a return to where his values were in early 2022, while Jackson’s market is at an all-time high as he heads into his eighth season in the NFL.

Barring something unforeseen, Sunday’s result alone shouldn’t cause drastic movement in the card price of Allen or Jackson. Still, if Allen and Jackson keep producing MVP-caliber performances while positioning their respective clubs for runs at the first Super Bowl appearance for either quarterback, there could be another growth spurt on the horizon for the two superstars.

