The 1967 Topps Baseball set is one of the most visually distinctive and condition-sensitive releases of the mid-1960s. With its vibrant design, wood-grain borders, and extensive 609-card checklist, this set remains a favorite among set builders, vintage collectors, and those who admire the late-1960s baseball sets.

From a generational perspective, this set bridges the gap between many of the legends of yesteryear who were coming up on their final seasons and the emerging pool of players that would author baseball lore for the next three decades of the 20th century. From a hobby perspective, the 1967 Topps Baseball is best known for the scarcity of such legends as Roberto Clemente, Rod Carew, and Tom Seaver. With that said, here’s a closer at the five most iconic (and highest-selling) cards from the set.

No. 5 – Card #215 Ernie Banks

1967 Topps - Ernie Banks - Chicago Cubs - Card #215 - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/cert/23887020/psa

Having sold for $54,000 on April 25, 2022, this card is the last of the first up among the most iconic from the 1967 set. As is the case with most 1967 Topps cards, higher-grade PSA populations are always a major reason as to why values remain incredibly high. Regarding Card #215, the PSA population breakdown is as follows: PSA 10s – 2, PSA 9s – 82, PSA 8.5s – 18, PSA 8s – 580.

No. 4 – Card #355 Carl Yastrzemski

1967 Topps - Carl Yastrzemski - Boston Red Sox - Card #355 - PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1967%20Topps&saleId=heritage-50080-129394

Having sold for $61,000 on February 23, 2025, this card is as solid as they come from the 1967 set. As is the case with most 1967 Topps cards, higher-grade PSA populations are always a major reason as to why values remain incredibly high. Regarding Card #355, the PSA population breakdown is as follows: PSA 10s – 4, PSA 9s – 88, PSA 8.5s – 18, PSA 8s – 414.

No. 3 – Card #400 Roberto “Bob” Clemente – PSA 10

1967 Topps - Roberto "Bob" Clemente - Pittsburgh Pirates - Card #400 - PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1967%20Topps&saleId=heritage-50075-265001

Having sold for $146,400 on February 23, 2025, this card is as iconic as they come from the 1967 set. As is the case with most 1967 Topps cards, higher-grade PSA populations are always a major reason as to why values remain incredibly high. Regarding Card #400, the PSA population breakdown is as follows: PSA 10s – 3, PSA 9s – 102, PSA 8.5s – 34, PSA 8s – 589.

No. 2 – Card #569 Rod Carew/Hank Allen – PSA 10

1967 Topps - Rod Carew/Hank Allen - American League Rookie Stars - Card #569 - PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1967%20Topps&saleId=heritage-50038-304006

Having sold for an impressive $186,000 on February 26, 2021, this card is absolutely one of the five cornerstones of the 1967 set. As is the case with most 1967 Topps cards, higher-grade PSA populations are always a major reason as to why values remain incredibly high. Regarding Card #569, the PSA population breakdown is as follows: PSA 10s – 1, PSA 9s – 64, PSA 8.5s – 35, PSA 8s – 460.

No. 1 – Card #581 Bill Denehy/Tom Seaver – PSA 10

1967 Topps - Bill Denehy/Tom Seaver - New York Mets - Card #581 - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/spec/psa/187370?g=10>=SINGLE_GRADED&p=population

Having sold for an impressive $344,400 on April 7, 2021, this card is certainly one of the five cornerstones of the 1967 set. As is the case with most 1967 Topps cards, higher-grade PSA populations are always a major reason as to why values remain incredibly high. Regarding Card #581, the PSA population breakdown is as follows: PSA 10s – 3, PSA 9s – 99, PSA 8.5s – 41, PSA 8s – 636.

As one of the most beloved baseball sets of the late-1960s, the 1967 Topps Baseball set not only includes the legends of yesteryear and the rookie cards of some of the greatest modern-day icons to ever take the field, but also acts as a cornerstone when it comes to 1960's sets that contain ultra-scarce, market-impacting PSA 10s.