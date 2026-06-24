When it comes to the market for elite post-war baseball cards, there’s no doubt that collectors flock to such names as Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris; there’s a third name that shares the spotlight with these two Bronx Bombers, and that is none other than Jackie Robinson. Robinson's cards, especially his 1952 Topps card, are not only a favorite among collectors, but they are also among the most sought-after cards in that set, since lower-graded versions continue to command top dollar in today's vintage and post-war marketplace.

1952 Topps Jackie Robinson PSA 2.5 | https://app.cardladder.com/card/UGy5CNJ9NYQLPeK5fjM2

Speaking of the lower-graded versions of this card and the prices they're commanding across today's vintage marketplace, we saw a 1952 Topps Jackie Robinson PSA 2.5 sell via eBay for a record-breaking $15,750 on June 23, 2026. Not only does this sale represent an incredible 6-month ROI, but it also shows that such cards remain in high demand among vintage and post-war collectors.

1952 Topps Jackie Robinson - Sales History | https://app.cardladder.com/card/UGy5CNJ9NYQLPeK5fjM2

The June 23rd sale via eBay shattered the card's previous sale price of $9,477.77, which took place on December 15, 2025. The dollar value increase of $6,272.23 represents a 66.18% ROI in just over six months, which, as mentioned earlier, underscoring the continued demand for such vintage cards.

Jackie Robinson's Lasting Impact on the Hobby

For vintage collectors with a penchant for post-war sets, owning any single Jackie Robinson card represents so much more than the simple cardboard that it’s manufactured on. His cards serve as a realistic connection to one of the most significant figures and most of the most significant eras in American sports history. With vintage collectors increasingly focused on cards that carry cultural significance, we must understand and appreciate that Jackie Robinson didn’t just penetrate the impenetrable by becoming the first African-American ballplayer in the major leagues; he set in motion the opening of a pipeline that would produce some of the greatest ballplayers to ever live.

Hank Aaron and Willie Mays (Undated Photo) | https://matthewveasey.wordpress.com/2020/02/29/black-history-month-top-ten-greatest-black-players-in-baseball-history/

These names include but are not limited to such players as Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, Rickey Henderson, Frank Robinson, and Dave Winfield.

Demand For 1952 Topps Cards Remains Strong

The 1952 Topps Jackie Robinson doesn’t just check nearly every box for his status as a legendary player or being on one of the featured cards of a hobby-defining set; it also highlights a trending topic within the vintage marketplace. It’s an elite post-war card tied to one of the all-time greats and serves as a cornerstone card for a specific niche collector.

While the market as a whole is up in 2026, the gains start with vintage baseball. With that said, the demand for most 1952 Topps cards continues to go up and remain exceptionally strong, especially when a player like Jackie Robinson or Mickey Mantle is on the card.