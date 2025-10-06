Trey Yesavage's market climbs following ALDS win

After striking out 11 Yankees in Toronto's 13-7 victory over New York in Game 2 of the American League Division Series, rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage's card market has reflected the historic outing.

RELATED: Cam Schlittler's History Night Gets Epic Topps Now Card

Trey Yesavage had just three Major League starts entering today.



He just put together one of the most electric #Postseason pitching performances we've EVER seen! pic.twitter.com/AHkNTF7O42 — MLB (@MLB) October 5, 2025

Featured in 2024 Bowman Draft, Yesavage's 1st Bowman autograph is less than a year old after the 22-year-old was taken in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of East Carolina. Yesavage's market was on the higher end to begin with as one of the top pitchers in the draft class alongside Cincinnati Reds' Chase Burns.

On September 15, the day of his MLB Debut where he struck out nine across five innings in a win over the Rays, Yesavage's 1st Bowman autograph in a PSA 10 sold for $180 according to Card Ladder data. Two starts later, Yesavage helped Toronto climb closer to an American League East Division title on September 27 with another win against Tampa Bay.

Trey Yesavage 2024 Bowman Draft 1st Bowman Auto PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Following that start, the same 1st Bowman autographs in a PSA 10 ranged from $160-200 with a gold wave autograph graded as PSA Authentic selling for $550. It appeared as the regular season was coming to a close, Yesavage's debut hype mixed with strong outings steadied his market.

Despite making just three regular season starts in his Major League career entering the playoffs, Yesavage was tasked with slowing down a Yankees offense that was capable of scoring in bunches. The right-hander set Blue Jays franchise records on his way to helping Toronto take a 2-0 lead in the series.

The performance sent Yesavage's card market into a frenzy. With collectors wanting to get their hands on some of his cards, the pitcher's base 1st Bowman autographs ranged from $160-360 the night of his outing with a base autograph in a PSA 10 selling for $700 the following day. A 1st Bowman orange refractor autograph numbered to 25 in a PSA 10 sold for an eye-popping $7,000 after an ungraded orange refractor sold for just $660 two weeks prior.

2024 Bowman Draft Trey Yesavage 1st Bowman auto /25 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

This is the second instance of a rookie pitcher's card market exploding following an impressive performance this postseason. Last Thursday, Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler saw his 1st Bowman autographs soar to new heights after striking out 12 against the Red Sox in a Game 3 victory in the Wild Card series.

It seems that Yesavage could appear later in the Division Series if the Yankees were to push the series to four or five games. If the Blue Jays manage to advance to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2016, Yesavage will have a big role in how far Toronto can go.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: