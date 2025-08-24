Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant Memorabilia Sells for Record-Setting Price
The NBA has had some legendary players over the years, but the shooting guard position has produced arguably two of the most legendary icons in the sport.
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant are two of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA, and their legacies in the basketball world will likely be felt forever.
Jordan won six championships with the Bulls and became one of the biggest superstars in the world in the 1990s, and is now considered the greatest to ever play by many. Bryant won five championships with the Lakers, and his legacy continues to grow, even after passing.
Jordan and Kobe make history
On Sunday, Jordan and Bryant inadvertently made history.
In 2015, a memorabilia collector bought a "dual logoman" basketball card that featured Jordan and Bryant, as well as both of their signatures, for $170,000. On Sunday, that card was sold for $12.9 million, shattering the previous record for the most expensive sports card in history.
Via Fanatics Collect: "🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨
He paid $25,000 for this card, and it just sold for $12,932,000.
In 2013, collector Gerald Fortier spent $25,000 on a Dual Logoman featuring Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
Two years later, a longtime customer offered $170,000 - the offer was too strong to turn down, and the card changed hands.
For the next decade, it stayed in that same private collection and its legacy only grew.
Last night, the MJ and Kobe Logoman sold for $12.932 million at auction.
The highest-selling sports card in history.
Gerald once owned it, and while it’s no longer in his collection, he’ll always be part of its story.
(via @thereal27guy)"
The previous record was held by an autographed card of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry from his rookie season, which was sold for $5.9 million. Not only did this card featuring Jordan and Bryant break the record for the most expensive basketball card, but it also sold for over double the closest comparison.
The previous record for the most expensive sports card in general was set by a 1952 Micky Mantle card, which sold for $12.6 million a few years ago.
Michael Jordan's legacy off the court
Jordan now has three of the top-seven most expensive basketball cards in history, as he has also had autographed cards sell for $2.9 million and $2.7 million, respectively.
Jordan is a legend in the basketball world, but has also become arguably the biggest icon in sports history. With the growth of Jordan Brand and its "jumpman" logo plastered everywhere, nobody would be able to forget about Michael Jordan even if they tried. Even though Jordan stays quiet and rarely makes headlines, he continues to have a huge impact off the court.