NFL breakout players with rising card prices

When it comes to the early season grades of outstanding and unexpected player performances, the following four players have hit the mark dead center and as a result, all four of their card markets are flourishing quite nicely. These four players are Penei Sewell (Lions), Tyler Warren (Colts), Emeka Egbuka (Buccaneers) and Carson Schwesinger (Browns).

PENEI SEWELL – DETROIT LIONS

Penei Sewell has turned into everything the Detroit Lions wished for and then some. While the Lions’ offensive line opened the season with reasonable uncertainty, particularly with two new guards who struggled to be in sync early on against the Green Bay Packers, the unit has steadily found its rhythm, thanks in large part to Sewell’s leadership and dominance.

2024 Panini Select Penei Sewell Gold Dragon Scale PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=date&direction=desc&q=Penei%20Sewell&saleId=ebay-146868557940

He’s been a wall when it comes to the pass protection of Jared Goff and a driving force in opening lanes for the Lions’ ground attack. From a collector’s standpoint, Sewell’s momentum is translating into market excitement his 2024 Select Gold Dragon Scale Parallel /10 recently fetched $300 on October 6, and if his stellar play continues, that figure could rise significantly.

TYLER WARREN – INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Tyler Warren has emerged as one of the NFL’s most efficient and dynamic rookie Tight Ends, quickly becoming a breakout star for the underrated Indianapolis Colts. Posting 307 receiving yards on just 23 catches, (that’s an impressive 13.34 yards per catch for those of you keeping track at home), he's a leading pass-catcher among all wide receivers and tight ends, matching strides with Green Bay’s Tucker Kraft who has 16 catches for 225 and boasts an impressive 14.06 yards per catch.

2025 Panini Donruss Tyler Warren DOWNTOWN #18 Horizontal SSP Colts Rookie | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=tyler%20warren&saleId=ebay-336187020970

From a hobby standpoint, Warren’s impressive play is fueling collector interest especially since his 2025 Donruss Downtown (Horizontal SSP) sold for $1205 on September 24, and with his continued on-field impact, that number could be poised to climb higher.

EMEKA EGBUKA – TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Emeka Egbuka who was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19th overall in the 2025 Draft was considered something of a nice to have rather than a need to have, but by Week 5, he has become nothing short of indispensable. With injuries to a number of the Bucs key wide receivers, Egbuka has become the Bucs’ top passing target catching 25 balls for 445 yards and 5 TDs through 5 games.

2025 Origins Emeka Egbuka Blank Slate - Case Hit | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=date&direction=desc&q=emeka%20egbuka&saleId=ebay-177447988801

From a hobby standpoint, Egbuka’s high-level of play is catching the eyes of collectors especially since his 2025 Panini Origins Blank Slate Case Hit SSP sold for $425 on October 6, and as long as his play continues to fuel the Buccaneers that number could be poised to jump even higher.

CARSON SCHWESINGER – CLEVELAND BROWNS

On the defensive side of the ball, Carson Schwesinger has been nothing short of an unexpected upgrade for the struggling Cleveland Browns defense. Having been thrust into a starting role as a rookie following the retirement of Jordan Hicks and a devastating injury to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Schwesinger took over the “green dot” duties relaying defensive calls from sideline coaches. Through five games Schwesinger has an impressive 44 tackles, 26 assists and 1 sack.

2025 Panini Donruss Carson Schwesinger Rated Rookie RC Auto # 1/10 Browns | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=date&direction=desc&q=carson%20schwesinger&saleId=ebay-127413651855

From a hobby perspective, Schwesinger’s is driving market valuations higher as his 2025 Donruss Rated Rookie Rainbow Black /10 recently fetched $155 on October 5, and if his stellar defensive play continues, that figure could rise pretty significantly over the coming weeks.

As the first five weeks of the season wrap up, Sewell, Warren, Egbuka, and Schwesinger have each delivered unexpected standout performances that have not only elevated their respective teams but also ignited serious buzz in the hobby world. With their strong starts and growing influence across the collectibles landscape, there's a very good chance each of these player's card markets could continue to rise

