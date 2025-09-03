Three NBA Sports Card Investments to Watch This Season

With the NBA season approaching, collectors can't help but wonder which players will break out, which will disappoint, and how those performances will affect the sports card market. While no one can predict the future, we can still make informed predictions, using the information available to us about who might be smart card investments this offseason. Here are three players whose rookie cards could surprise some people.

1. Jaylen Brown

https://www.psacard.com/cert

It’s no surprise to see people overlooking the Celtics this season. Tatum is recovering from his Achilles injury, Porzingis was shipped to Atlanta, and Jrue Holiday is in Portland. But that’s exactly why there may be room for growth in Jaylen Brown’s market. Many seem to have forgotten just how deep this Celtics team still is. They still have Brown, their Finals MVP, Derrick White, who plays a massive role in the rotation, Payton Pritchard, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, and now the addition of Anfernee Simons, a 20-point-per-game scorer. It’s far from a stretch to think they’ll surprise some people, particularly under a proven coach within the Celtics' culture, and Brown stands to be the primary beneficiary of that success. The rookie card shown above is serial-numbered to just 49 copies, with only 7 PSA 10s, and last sold for $870.

2. Deandre Ayton

https://sales-history.fanaticscollect.com/?title=deandre%20ayton%20tiger

I’m usually cautious when it comes to investing in centers, since big men historically haven’t held value as well, but sometimes the upside is hard to ignore. It's true that Ayton's value has already ticked up with the move to LA, but it’s easy to forget how he was perceived during his Finals run in Phoenix. If anyone can help him tap into that peak again, it’s Luka and LeBron, not to mention the enthusiasm of the LA fanbase. His rookie card shown above is from the first year of the Tiger Stripe Prizm, a niche parallel that’s continuing to gain momentum amongst collectors. It has a PSA 10 population of 13, and sells for just a few hundred dollars.

Deandre Ayton in the Playoffs: @statmuse



16.0 PPG

10.5 RPG

1.0 BPG

63/50/66%

64% TS



DominAyton 👀🔥. pic.twitter.com/uPsRfv7069 — BronMuse (@BronMuse) September 1, 2025

3. Trae Young

https://goldin.co/

Trae Young appears to be one of the more underappreciated stars in basketball. Only three times in NBA history has a player averaging over 25 points and 10 assists been snubbed from the All-Star Game, and Trae accounts for two of those instances. It’s especially unfortunate given how prominent he once was in the card hobby during the COVID boom. With the Hawks adding key pieces like Kristaps Porzingis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the team looks poised to make a run in a seemingly wide-open Eastern Conference. The fact that his cards remain relatively inexpensive only adds to the appeal. The rookie card shown above is limited to 299 copies, has a strong color match, and last sold for just $360, compared to its all-time high, albeit an inflated one, of $7,800.

