Top 5 Players Generating Buzz at NFL Training Camps and Their Card Markets

NFL Preseason is always a time collectors get back on the bandwagon and start paying attention. The football market is starting to heat up, up 5.92% over the last month. While the hobby remains focused on quarterbacks, there are some non-quarterbacks on the list as well.

We'll look at four names standing out at camp and a special bonus as we await 2026 Flagship Football to hit the shelves.

5. WRs Carnell Tate (Titans), Denzel Boston (Browns), De'Zhaun Stribling (49ers), and Ja'Kobi Lane (Ravens)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) signs autographs after the Blue and White Stadium Scrimmage | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So that is four names right there off the bat, and I really should include a fifth, with Jordyn Tyson of the Saints. These five rookie wide receivers have been standing out in a big way at their respective camps. While all five will have to wait for 2026 Topps Flagship for their first NFL cards, they've all been outstanding in camp and will be the secondary chases behind QB Fernando Mendoza alongside RB Jeremiyah Love.

I can hear the people saying that Wide Receivers aren't as valuable in the hobby, and believe me, I hear you, but as we've talked about multiple times, this is a bad rookie class for quarterbacks.

4. WR Stefon Diggs (Commanders)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stefon Diggs is coming off a year in which he was the No. 1 receiver on a team in the Super Bowl, but he's pushing 33, an age when most receivers have already fallen off. He's on a new team with the Commanders and won't have the pressure of being the WR1 in Washington, but he could put up just as good numbers as the WR1 in what should be an improved offense. Especially with the way he has started in camp.

QB Jayden Daniels was the NFL's Rookie of the Year in 2024 when he took Washington to the NFC Championship Game. It is a great setup for Diggs, who was one of the top receivers in the league in Minnesota and Buffalo and was a standout again last year. Will his card market rebound in Washington? It started already. He's up 4.60% month over month.

3. RB Ashton Jeanty (Raiders)

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much of the buzz around Raiders camp has been centered on QB Kirk Cousins and how good he has looked in Klint Kubiak's offense. To be fair, Fernando Mendoza has also looked good, according to reports. Plus, no matter how good Cousins has looked, eventually Mendoza is going to get in the game. So why Jeanty?

One of the things that stands out about reports in camp is that the offense will be more pass-happy to running backs. One of the things that made Jeanty a top-10 pick in the draft, other than the dominating numbers and imposing backfield presence, was that he was a fantastic pass-catcher out of the backfield. The more he's catching passes, the more he puts up fantasy numbers, the more people are interested in him.

2. QB Josh Allen (Bills)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with head coach Joe Brady during the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A lot of the buzz around Josh Allen, the 2024 NFL MVP, is about how he looks connecting with his new WR1, D.J. Moore. Allen was great in 2025, but the lack of a true go-to weapon was evident. Apparently, the plan is to be more pass-happy in 2026, which is good news for Moore after a rough 2025 in Chicago.

Moore was the No. 1 WR in Carolina when Brady was there and had one of his best seasons. While there are a bunch of weapons in Buffalo, it sounds like the connection between Allen and Moore has been the standout of camp on offense. That's music to Allen collectors' ears. Allen has had an impressive off-season in the card market, and it doesn't look like it is slowing down.

1. QB Kyler Murray (Vikings)

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) leaves the field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Your new QB1 in Minnesota has been stealing headlines all day. Despite a rough open practice over the weekend, the news broke on Tuesday that Murray has been named the starter for the Vikings. Murray is in a great spot in 2026 with easily his best coaching staff and a great set of weapons at his disposal.

Is he any good? Tough to say! On his best days, he's probably somewhere around the 10th best quarterback in the league, on an average day, probably closer to 15th-20th. The market has been so low on Murray that it really had nowhere to go but up. Since the season ended and he went to Minnesota, his market is up 33.86% over the last six months.

Is now the time to buy Murray? You've likely missed the window now that he's been officially named the starter.