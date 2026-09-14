Many questions loomed at the beginning of the MLB season. When will the Pirates call up Konnor Griffin? How will Munetaka Murakami handle the fastball? Will Sal Stewart continue his 2025 success? How will other NPB superstars fare in their MLB rookie season? All these questions can be answered today, and everyone will love the answers.

The first question is easy: the Pirates called up Griffin on April 3rd, at their home opener of the 2026 season. The other questions are more complex and exciting, but long story short, Munetaka Murakami, Sal Stewart, and Kazuma Okamoto have all hit at least 30 home runs in their rookie season. Here is a look at their highest-selling card, along with a more common card all hobbyist can add to their collection.

2026 Bowman Chrome Anime SuperFractor Munetaka Murakami PSA 9

PSA

Munetaka Murakami has been on everyone's radar since 2023, when he made his international debut in the World Baseball Classic. Helping Team Japan win the tournament with a walk-off double against Mexico in the semifinals and a home run in the finals against Team USA. The White Sox were able to sign the power hitter, now known as the Southside Samurai, to a two-year deal. Both sides seem very happy with the agreement, so Murakami could be in for a long-term extension soon. Murakami is currently at 31 home runs in his rookie campaign. The highest sale for any of his cards was $92,720 for his Superfractor Bowman Chrome Anime insert on August 15, 2026.

Munetaka Murakami Topps Chrome Radiating Rookies

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Most of Murakami's rookie cards sell for thousands of dollars, so they're risky and, for many people, pricey. His Topps Chrome Radiating Rookie insert is selling around $160. The odds of pulling a Radiating Rookie insert are 1:480 hobby packs and 1:192 in jumbo packs.

2026 Bowman Kazuma Okamoto Rookie Kanji Anime

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Kazuma Okamoto leads all rookies with 32 home runs. Okamoto and Murakami have both passed Shohei Ohtani for most home runs in their rookie season by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani had 22 home runs in his rookie season. The Kanji Anime insert of Okamoto sold for $7,500 on Jun 4, 2026.

2026 Panini Prizm Baseball Kazuma Okamoto Toronto Rookie Auto

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Most of Okamoto's rookie autograph cards are redemptions, but there are 2026 Panini Prizm autographs that sell for roughly $50.

Sal Stewart 2022 Bowman Draft Superfractor 1/1 PSA 8

PSA

Sal Stewart has become a big piece of the Reds' offense with 31 home runs and second in all of baseball with 107 runs batted in. His 1st Bowman Chrome Superfractor, graded an eight by PSA, sold for $20,000 on Apr 15, 2026.

Sal Stewart 2026 Topps Chrome Rookie Autograph Superfractor

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There is a tie for the highest sale price for Sal Stewart's cards. His Topps Chrome Superfractor autograph also sold for $20,000 on Aug 20, 2026.

Topps 2026 Tribute Sal Stewart Autograph /199

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Not all rookie cards of Sal Stewart go for $20,000, though; a Topps Tribute, numbered to 199, can be purchased for roughly $100 today.