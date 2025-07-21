Top Conor McGregor Cards to Invest in Under $100
Whether you are a UFC fan or not, the chances are high that you have heard of the name Conor McGregor at one point or another. Likewise, even if UFC card collecting isn’t your cup of tea, most collectors and investors would recognize that Conor McGregor sports cards are valuable and sell for a pretty penny. However, you don’t need a McGregor-sized bank roll to get in on the action. “The Notorious” still has some notoriously treasured cards for under $100, and this may be the time to hunt these cards out and invest.
RELATED: The Diamond's Final Round - Dustin Poirier's Most Iconic Cards
There are two reasons behind this: First, McGregor is still one of the most in-demand and popular fighters to collect (if not the most popular). Until just recently, his card prices were still among the highest in the sport, and a Conor McGregor card would outsell any current fighter. It wasn’t until a week ago when Ilia Topuria dethroned both Khabib Nurmagomedov and McGregor for the highest UFC sports card sale of all-time.
The second reason to invest in McGregors’ cards is because of his potential return to the octagon. Just this past week, Conor came out and stated that he re-entered the UFC testing pull (drug-testing) and would be interested in a return next year. This was in response to President Trump announcing a potential UFC event being held at the White House during the 4th of July in 2026. Needless to say, a return for McGregor would instantly boost his sports card prices and re-establish him as the clear favorite in the hobby.
So which cards would be wise to invest in now for under $100? To begin, the most recent sales price will be utilized to find these cards because of the high averages that would be the result of past years’ sales. The first card to look at would be his 2021 Prizm Red /199. This is an iconic set not just for McGregor but for all MMA cards because it is the first year of Prizm UFC. This card also fits perfectly into the price range of wanting to be under $100. In raw form, this card is currently down 64.1% ($12.11) and last sold for $18.88 on July 5th. As a PSA 10, this card last sold for $96 in 2024. A year later, this card should have decreased a bit in price, and result in a solid investment for McGregor collectors.
The blue variation /175 could also be a smart investment piece. Although it is slightly more expensive, the decline of McGregor’s market may allow someone to pick up this card as a PSA 10 for right around $100. This card in raw form sold for $29 on April 25th and a PSA 10 sold for $124.50 on April 27th. Again, the decline of this market and the proximity to $100 definitely allows this card to fall under the “below $100” category.
Another sub-$100 McGregor investment card is his 2013 Topps Bloodlines Rookie card. This specific set is also iconic for producing his first rookie autographed card which sells anywhere from $7,000-$9,000. However, this card in raw form last sold for $85 on May 7th, and for anyone who looks to grade this card could result in a large profit margin. The last PSA 10 sold for $1,600 back in 2021, but the sales numbers have jumped around a lot due to its rarity.
RELATED: Topuria Takes the Throne with Record-Setting UFC Card Sale
Topps Chrome UFC has countlessly produced amazing looking inserts that are both rare and valuable. With the recent release of 2025 Topps Chrome, it seems fitting to put McGregor’s Let’s Go (SSP) insert from 2024 Topps Chrome. On June 25th this card sold raw for $35 and the last PSA 10 sold for $127 on July 11th. Again, this card as a PSA 10 is close enough to the $100 range to potentially receive a deal for right around that range and not break the bank.
Regardless of which card someone purchases and no matter how much money is spent, Conor McGregor may be one of the best fighters to invest in right now. Hobbyists already realize his potential and everybody knows that he can promote his fights by himself. Before his next knockout moment, UFC sports card lovers should be looking for that next Notorious card to invest in.