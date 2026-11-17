Los Angeles Lakers star guard Austin Reaves is dealing with a heel injury, and he's been ruled out for the second game in a row on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

Reaves has missed two of the Lakers' last three games, but he actually suffered the injury on Nov. 11 in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Austin Reaves (heel) listed out for Tuesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 17, 2026

L.A. was able to extend its winning streak to eight games on Sunday, even with Reaves out of the lineup. The star guard has been one of the better scorers in the league this season, averaging 24.7 points per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc.

While Reaves won't play on Tuesday, Lakers head coach J.J. Redick said on Sunday that the star guard is "improving" and that he's basically day-to-day. Redick noted that Reaves' injury comes down to "pain tolerance," but the Lakers may not need him on Tuesday to beat the Hornets.

JJ Redick with a pregame update on Austin Reaves: "He’s improving. It really comes down to just like a pain tolerance thing. Again, nothing structural beyond a bruise and so I think every day it’s been better and we’ll see where he’s at in 48 hours when we play on Tuesday." — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 15, 2026

Charlotte is dead last in the NBA in offensive rating this season, and oddsmakers have set the Lakers as 7.5-point favorites at home in this matchup.

Luka Doncic and Collin Sexton should take most of the ball-handling duties with Reaves out, which creates some interesting options in the prop market on Nov. 17.

Best Lakers Prop Bet vs. Hornets With Austin Reaves Out

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Luka Doncic OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-124)

There hasn't been a better offensive player in the NBA this season than Doncic, as he's averaging 39.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from 3.

On Tuesday, I'm looking to his 3-point prop against a Charlotte defense that is dead last in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage (40.5 percent) and 26th in opponent 3s made per game. With Reaves out, Doncic should be free to fire from beyond the arc whenever he wants in this matchup.

The six-time All-Star is taking 13.3 3-point attempts per game, averaging 5.4 made 3-pointers per night. That volume is unheard of from beyond the arc, and yet he's still shooting over 40 percent this season.

Doncic has attempted at least 11 3-pointers in 11 of his 12 games, making five or more shots from deep in 10 of them, including Sunday's win over Phoenix with Reaves out.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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