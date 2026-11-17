There are several NBA title contenders in action on Tuesday night, even though the league has just five games on the docket.

The defending champion New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson kick things off with their second game in a row against the Toronto Raptors – one of two games that feature the same matchup from the last two days of action.

The Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs headline a huge night in the NBA with several teams coming into the action with major winning streaks on the line:

New York Knicks @ Toronto Raptors

Portland Trail Blazers @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Detroit Pistons @ San Antonio Spurs

Utah Jazz @ Los Angeles Clippers

Charlotte Hornets @ Los Angeles Lakers

Each night during the 2026-27 NBA season, the SI Betting team shares our favorite players props – a fun way to get in on the action without relying on the final outcome of the game.

Tuesday’s slate features a bunch of star guards, including Brunson, LaMelo Ball, Damian Lillard, Cade Cunningham, Luka Doncic and the star trio in San Antonio. I’m targeting two of those players to have a big game on Nov. 17.

So, let’s jump right into the odds and analysis for these player prop picks for an interesting five-game slate in the NBA.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 17

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dylan Harper OVER 16.5 Points (-119)

Spurs guard Dylan Harper is off to a strong start this season, averaging 18.3 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from 3.

Harper is in the starting lineup for San Antonio, which has certainly improved his ceiling on a night-to-night basis now that he’s playing 31.4 minutes per game and taking over 14 shots per night.

This is a tough matchup against a Detroit team that is No. 6 in the league in defensive rating, but Harper has 17 or more points in 10 of his 14 games in the 2026-27 campaign.

I’m expecting this to be a closer game, so Harper should see a pretty normal workload on Tuesday.

Donovan Clingan 10+ Rebounds (-184)

Portland center Donovan Clingan is averaging 10.5 rebounds on 20.7 rebound chances per game in the 2026-27 season, and he picked up 10 boards in less than 23 minutes on Monday in a loss against Minnesota.

These teams are running things back on Tuesday, and Clingan has shown that he’s a rebound machine even though he’s only playing 25.2 minutes per game. Clingan has 10 or more boards in seven of his last eight games, so I don’t mind laying the juice with him here.

Portland is No. 7 in the league in rebound percentage (Minnesota is fifth),and Clingan should have plenty of chances to hang around the rim when playing minutes against Rudy Gobert. He is simply averaging too many rebound chances (20.7 per game) to fade in this market.

Darryn Peterson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)

Jazz rookie Darryn Peterson is starting to come along as a scorer in the NBA, averaging 23.2 points per game over his last six games while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from 3.

Peterson has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in five of those six games and eight of his 14 appearances overall this season. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is shooting 35.6 percent from 3, and he should have a major role in the offense with Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. both sidelined due to injuries.

Over this recent six-game stretch, Peterson is taking 8.8 3-pointers per game, which should give him the volume to clear this line against a Clippers team that ranks 21st in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage this season.

Luka Doncic OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-124)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Doncic is a great bet to go off from beyond the arc:

There hasn't been a better offensive player in the NBA this season than Luka Doncic, as he's averaging 39.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from 3.

On Tuesday, I'm looking at his 3-point prop against a Charlotte defense that is dead last in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage (40.5 percent) and 26th in opponent 3s made per game. With Austin Reaves (heel) out, Doncic should be free to fire from beyond the arc whenever he wants in this matchup.

The six-time All-Star is taking 13.3 3-point attempts per game, averaging 5.4 made 3-pointers per night. That volume is unheard of from beyond the arc, and yet he's still shooting over 40 percent this season.

Doncic has attempted at least 11 3-pointers in 11 of his 12 games, making five or more shots from deep in 10 of them, including Sunday's win over Phoenix with Reaves out.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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