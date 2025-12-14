2025 Topps Chrome Update Series: Logomen, Debut Patches, and Mickey Mouse

2025 Topps Chrome Update Series has now been released worldwide for collectors, and many are anticipating what they will pull out of their hobby boxes. There is no shortage of chase elements, and a few deserve to be highlighted in detail. These include, Luis Gil's Gold Logoman patches, MLB Debut Patch Autographs, and a multi-year chase of Mickey Mouse and Friends in MLB uniforms. With top names on the checklist, collectors have every reason to be excited about the release.

Here is a look at the aforementioned chase cards.

RELATED: 2025 Topps Chrome Update Series Release Overview

Luis Gil's Gold Logoman patches inserted into packs

As was the case with the regular 2025 Topps Chrome release, Update Chrome will contain a Gold Logoman chase. This time, it will be Luis Gil, the 2024 Rookie of the Year. Collectors can chase after his Gold Logoman Relic, Auto Relic, Gold Logoman Dual Relic, and Dual Auto.

These cards will be very rare and hard to pull, but are some of the most sought after relics in the hobby. The gold logoman patches come from jerseys that Gil wore during the 2025 season.

2025 Topps Chrome Update Series Luis Gil Gold Logoman Patch Autograph | Topps

RELATED: First images of star filled Topps Chrome basketball released

MLB Debut Patch Autographs of top prospects now available

The MLB Debut Patch Autographs are another key chase, featuring some of the best prospects that were called up during the 2025 season. The cards feature the Debut Patch that was worn on the jersey of the player during their debut, along with an autograph. The cards also feature the date of when the player debuted.

RELATED: Nick Kurtz Topps Chrome Superfractor Rookie Auto Pulled

Some of the top names to look for are: James Wood, Dylan Crews, Marcelo Mayer, Roki Sasaki, Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson, Cam Smith, Daulton Rushing, Drake Baldwin, and Cade Horton.

2025 Topps Chrome Update Series Drake Baldwin MLB Debut Patch Autograph | Topps

Mickey and Friends to headline a multi-year chase for collectors

A new addition this year is the Mickey and Friends inserts. Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy will be featured in the away jerseys of certain MLB teams. The cards will be harder to find than regular inserts, adding a sense of rarity to them.

2025 Topps Chrome Update Series Mickey Mouse Padres Insert | Topps

It will be a three year program, with different divisions featured each year. This year features Mickey Mouse in AL and NL West uniforms, Goofy in AL and NL East uniforms, and Donald Duck in AL and NL Central uniforms.

2025 Topps Chrome Update Series Donald Duck Tigers Insert | Topps

2025 Topps Chrome Update series is available nationwide now on a variety of platforms. Collectors have a wide variety of chase elements to look for, making it one of the most anticipated products of the year.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: