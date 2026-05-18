Three USMNT Players Pochettino Can’t Forget About Ahead of World Cup Roster Reveal

U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino will announce his official 26-man World Cup squad next week, meaning the Argentine boss is currently reviewing the list of his most reliable players and checking it twice.

Having pulled over 80 players into international camps since he took the head USMNT position back in 2024, Pochettino’s review is bound to be extensive, and it must be complete by May 26 when the organization does a live reveal of the roster in New York City.

Here are three potential difference-makers Pochettino cannot forget about when doing his World Cup review.

Julian Hall

Julian Hall has enjoyed a standout start to the season. | Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The 18-year-old forward may have zero USMNT caps to his name—and may even be courted by Poland currently as an American-Polish dual citizen, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t deserve consideration from Pochettino.

He is quite literally a shooting star, having a breakout campaign this season in MLS for Red Bull New York. His unteachable goal-scoring instinct and youthful explosiveness have been on the forefront, leading him to nine goals and two assists across the season’s first 14 games, tying him for fourth in the Golden Boot race, close behind the almighty Lionel Messi of Inter Miami with 12 goals.

Hall is also smashing records. Last week, he became the youngest player in MLS history at 18 years and 50 days to score a hat trick, carrying his team to a theatrical 3–2 win over Columbus Crew. He overtook the former record of current USMNT star striker Ricardo Pepi, who scored an MLS hat trick at 18 years and 196 days old, further proving Hall has national team potential.

Pochettino likely won’t call up the teenage wunderkind, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t worth including in the conversation.

Auston Trusty

Auston Trusty helped Celtic complete a massive comeback in the Scottish Premier League. | Ross Parker/SNS Group/Getty Images

Auston Trusty is a much more likely contender for a World Cup spot this summer, with six caps already at the senior U.S. level; however, he is by no means a lock, and Pochettino could easily skip over him with so many other center backs in the pool. It would be a big mistake, though.

The center back has been a defensive stalwart for Scottish side Celtic and is peaking at the perfect time, helping his side to a massive comeback in the Scottish Premiership and clinch the title with a dramatic final-day 3–1 win over Hearts on Saturday.

He also had a promising outing for the U.S. in its March friendly against Portugal, playing alongside starter-lock Chris Richards in the back-four. Trusty’s explosive, dynamic style complimented Richards’ characteristic composure and poise well.

The 27-year-old is also a key option considering the recent unreliability of USMNT veteran center back Tim Ream, who is 38 years old and appearing his age, as well as Mark McKenzie who has struggled at times to adjust to the fluidity of Pochettino’s backline formation.

Jack McGlynn

Jack McGlynn has been dominating MLS as of late. | Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The 22-year-old midfielder is a true bubble player, sitting outside of most USMNT conversations; however, he is worth a more comprehensive look from Pochettino.

Jack McGlynn has experience at the senior level, notching two goals and one assist in 13 total caps. He was a key contributor in the U.S.’s run to the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final and also appeared in the September international window. He hasn’t featured since then, though, sidelined for the rest of the 2025 season in October due to a foot injury and omitted from Pochettino’s most recent call-up sheet.

McGlynn has dominated for the Houston Dynamo as of late, ever since returning from a leg injury last month. He especially impressed last week, netting a brace for a dominant 4–1 win over powerhouse LAFC, which surely caught the eye of USMNT first assistant Jesús Pérez, who was in attendance on a scouting mission. Hopefully, Pérez ensures McGlynn is not so easily forgotten.

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