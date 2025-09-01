What happened to the Baseball Card nobody wanted?

In 1987 a young entrepreneur from Los Angeles named James Mims wrote to Topps with an idea. Having collected baseball cards himself, he was well familiar with the various mail-in offers and promotions Topps often advertised on wrappers.

1986 Topps baseball cards wrapper | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

With collectors able to redeem wrappers for prizes such as card storage lockers, glossy all-star sets, and team checklists, why not add his own line of products to the mix? Unfortunately, as Mims reported on the "Talent Chasing" podcast, Topps was not interested.

Now, mind you, Topps sent me a Dear John [rejection] letter in 1987 when I tried to go get in a deal with Topps to say, if you send in five of these wrappers, you can get one of these...They sent me a Dear John letter, you know, no, we're not interested because you're not licensed by Major League Baseball. James Mims

The products in question were wristbands, long a staple of big leaguers and little leaguers alike, but the wristbands Mims produced had a twist. They featured the likeness and facsimile signatures of actual major leaguers. What's more, Mims' bands, which he dubbed Mimsbandz, were already being worn by top stars Ozzie Smith, Tony Gwynn, and Eric Davis, among others.

SI cover from May 25, 1987 featuring Eric Davis sporting Mimsbandz | SI Vault

Fast forward more than three decades to the Topps online release known as Project 70, a set "too big NOT to fail" that rode in on the frayed and immediately passé Project 2020 of the prior year. From the moment the release was announced, the cards seemed doomed.

Topps Project 2020 Ken Griffey, Jr., by Keith Shore | Topps.com

With collectors and dealers struggling to sell their Project 2020 wares for even half the sticker price, the decision to expand the offering to 51 artists and 1020 cards seemed, to say the least, ambitious. Still, the Project had its share of successes, including debut sets from breakout artists Lauren Taylor and Alex Pardee.

Project 70 Mike Trout by Alex Pardee | Topps.com

Also making his Topps debut with Project 70 was James Mims, whose Mimsbandz were now ubiquitous across Major League Baseball, particularly among the game's Black players. For his first couple "drops," Mims paid tribute to the now iconic player apparel with cards that featured nothing more than the wristbands themselves.

Topps Project 70 Tony Gwynn by James Mims | Topps.com

Still, as unique and historic as the cards were, they were largely dead on arrival, mired in a release that was hemorrhaging collector interest by the day. The print run trendline for the first four Mims cards told the story of the Project itself:

Tony Gwynn: 2713

Ozzie Smith: 1782

Matt Kemp: 1116

Gary Sheffield: 920

Consequently, there was one Mims card that was particularly doomed to fail, just as it would for nearly every other artist in the set. Rather than focus on a player, each artist was required to pay homage to a Topps set of the past by lending their artistic stylings to the set's...umm...wrapper?! Good luck with that one, artists!

Topps Project 70 Wrapper Card by FUTURA | Topps.com

Not surprisingly, the wrapper cards were among the least popular of the offering. After all, what collector is looking to spend $19.99 plus shipping on a card with no player, no rookie card logo, no team, and often only a modicum of creativity? Still, despite a print run of 645 that placed it in the bottom 5% of all cards produced, the Mims wrapper may well be the sleeper highlight of the set.

Project 70 Topps Wrapper Card by James Mims | Topps.com

At first glance, there's not much there. On the surface, the card looks more or less like a 1986 Topps wax wrapper in the form of a wristband, which is of course what it is. On closer inspection, however, there is the special offer to "Win a Free Mimsbandz." This is of course the very idea Mims pitched to Topps 35 years earlier, only to be rebuffed.

Fittingly, right next to the offer, is a Mimsbandz featuring none other than Mims himself, along with his signature and some advice for collectors and non-collectors alike. The advice came in the form of three simple words worth far more than $19.99 plus shipping to anyone with a good idea and a dream: "NEVER GIVE UP."

Topps Project 70 card of the very first Mimsbandz client, Dusty Baker, by James Mims | Topps.com

