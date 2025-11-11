Topps Chrome Update Debut Patch cards - checklist and images are out!

With pre-orders for 2025 Topps Chrome Update starting, the chase for some of the top cards in all of sports will commence with another set of MLB Debut Patches highlighting the annual release.

RELATED: Cooper Flagg wore 3 debut patches and jerseys

FIRST LOOK: Dylan Crews’ 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5w0H4T3xuX — Topps (@Topps) November 10, 2025

According to the Topps checklist on its website, there are 270 debut patches that are included in the product. Each debut patch comes with an MLB authenticated patch worn on the jersey the day the player made their MLB debut. Along with the patch, it comes with an on-card autograph as well as the date in which the player debuted.

Whose debut patches are in the product?

Nick Kurtz 2025 Topps Chrome Update Debut Patch | Topp

Last winter, a hectic chase for Paul Skenes' debut patch ended with it selling for over one million dollars. Along with Skenes, patches from the debuts of Jackson Chourio, Jackson Merrill, Elly De La Cruz among many other young stars in the game were featured. This year's product does not lack star power either between a mix of players who debuted in 2024 and 2025.

Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson, Athletics: While Wilson debuted last season, his rookie cards were held until 2025. Kurtz joined his teammate with rookie cards after making his debut in late-April. Kurtz and Wilson are both on their way to top-3 finishes in American League Rookie of the Year voting with Kurtz the runaway favorite for the award.

James Wood, Nationals: Two years after being one of the top prospects included in the Juan Soto trade, Wood debuted in the summer of 2024 and has shown his prolific power. Nationals fans hope the 23-year-old is a cornerstone for the future.

One of the most anticipated Rookie Debut Patch Autographs of the year…



James Wood. 1 of 1. pic.twitter.com/uEsdit0GV8 — Topps (@Topps) November 10, 2025

Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer, Red Sox: While Roman Anthony's debut patch will wait until 2026 to hit the shelves, Campbell and Mayer's patches mark a youth movement in Boston. Campbell debuted on Opening Day with the Red Sox while Mayer reached the Majors in late-May.

How much are the debut patches worth?

Regardless of whether it is the debut patch of a star of the game or not, the Topps Debut Patches have become an extremely valuable collectible in the hobby since its inception in 2023. While bringing the mix of prototypical baseball cards and piece of historical memorabilia, some patches of the top players in the sport have gone for eye-popping numbers.

Ben Rice 2025 Topps Chrome Update Debut Patch | Topp

Outside of the aforementioned Skenes debut patch that sold, the second-highest debut patch came from the sleeve of Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday. Selling in March of 2025, Holliday's debut patch sold for $198,000 according to Card Ladder data.

Following Skenes and Holliday, Texas Rangers' Wyatt Lanford ($183,000), Cubs' Shota Imanaga ($83,000) and Cardinals' Masyn Winn ($75,000) round out the top five most-expensive debut patches sold to date.

For the full checklist of MLB Debut Patches included in 2025 Topps Chrome Update, visit the checklist on the Topps website.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: