2025 Topps Cosmic Chrome Baseball Pre-Order Announced

Topps Chrome is always one of the standout releases of the hobby calendar, and the recent addition of MVP buybacks has only added to that. A spinoff brand launched a few years ago called Cosmic, and that brand returns yet again this year. Topps recently announced that a pre-order for 2025 Topps Cosmic Chrome will be taking place this coming Tuesday. Ahead of this, here are a few key cards and details that collectors should be aware of.

Cosmic Chrome Brief Overview

One of the biggest chases each year in the product is the Planetary Pursuit subset, which collectors love to obtain. The cards feature a player with a planet in the background, hence the space theme of the product. However, putting together all of the planets can be a difficult task, as the odds of pulling these in prior years has been somewhat difficult. For current MLB superstars, these cards will be valuable, and sought after by collectors. While not the only chase element, the Planetary Pursuit helps make the product unique in it's overall feel, and makes Cosmic Chrome stand out a little from the regular Chrome release.

2025 Topps Cosmic Chrome Planetary Pursuit Pete Crow-Armstrong | Checklist Insider

Autographs can be found in the product, and this year die cut autographs are a feature. Stella Nova is the subset in question, and it features a cosmic background. The preview image shared of the Tarik Skubal Superfractor autograph has some serious eye appeal, and could be at the top of lists of those collecting either the Detroit Tigers or Skubal.

2025 Topps Cosmic Chrome Stella Nova Tarik Skubal Superfractor Autograph | Checklist Insider

Pre-Order Information

The pre-order for the product will be taking place on the Topps website. At the time of writing, it is scheduled for Tuesday, November 11th at 12 PM eastern. Boxes are advertised as being $329.99, and containing 20 packs, with 4 cards per pack. Collectors who are interested in getting some of the product tomorrow should keep in mind that getting to the website right at 12 could be a good idea, as many may be trying to purchase - only so much will be up for pre-order. Similarly, products that have been released for pre-order in past months have gone up in price, so this could be the lowest price Cosmic Chrome will see. An official release date is not yet known.

2025 Topps Cosmic Chrome looks to be another great edition of the product, with the return of the fan favorite Planetary Pursuit. With a pre-order scheduled for November 11th at 12 PM, collectors will be able to secure their box, with a release date that is unknown at the time of writing. With cards that have great eye appeal, and autographs to chase, Cosmic Chrome could be one of the better releases of the MLB offseason.

