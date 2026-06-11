Topps and UFC have partnered up to celebrate the upcoming UFC Freedom 250, which will be held on the White House South Lawn on June 14th. The Freedom 250 set will feature premium cards highlighting the 30 UFC's all-time greats. This limited edition release includes multiple insert sets, memorabilia cards, and autographs; most importantly, every single card is serial-numbered.

The relationship between Topps and the UFC is longstanding, dating back to their first UFC release in 2009. Following a brief hiatus from 2016 to 2024, Topps and the UFC are back together, and this set stands out as one of the most unique products in their history. Here is a first look at sets and fighters featured in this product.

UFC Freedom 250 Conor McGregor 1/1 Superfractor Autograph | Topp

Justin Gaethje vs Ilia Topuria at Freedom 250

One of the biggest fights of the night at UFC Freedom 250 will be the Main Event featuring Justin Gaethje vs Ilia Topuria for the Lightweight Championship. Gaethje is an American UFC fan favorite, and a win over Topuria on the White House South Lawn would be a major victory for him, his fans, and collectors of American fighters. His base card from this set number to /76 will surely be a highly sought-after card for collectors if he can pull off the upset victory.

Justin Gaethje UFC Freedom 250 Topps 17/76 | Topp

Dana White's Stamp of Approval

UFC Freedom 250 Toppps Conor McGregor and Bo Nickal Stamp of Approval | Topp

Dana White, the UFC CEO and President, has become synonymous with both the promotion and the sport of MMA. As a part-owner of UFC since 2001, White has driven the UFC's rise to mainstream success. Because he plays such a vital role in the company, his Stamp of Approval is deeply meaningful to every fighter, making this insert set an absolute no-brainer.

Ultra Rare Autos and Mem Cards

UFC Freedom 250 Topps Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira Autograph and Memorabilia cards | Topps

No high-end set would be complete without autograph and memorabilia cards. This set does not disappoint, featuring autos and memorabilia from some of the biggest names in UFC past and present. What makes these cards special is the serial numbering. Collectors seeking high-end, low-numbered versions will be thrilled by the exclusivity of both the base set and premium hits.

Classic Portrait Design for Freedom 250

UFC Freedom 250 Topps Chuck Liddell and Jon Jones Founding Fighters | Topp

The Founding Fighters subset combines classic art brushstrokes with portraits of the UFC's most iconic fighters in legendary matches. By showcasing pioneers like Chuck Liddell alongside modern icons like Jon Jones, this sub set masterfully honors multiple levels of UFC legends. These cards are true works of art, especially the Chuck Liddell 1/1, which looks like it belongs in a museum.

UFC Freedom 250 drops Friday at 12pm ET.