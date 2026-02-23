2026 World Baseball Classic Odds: USA Favored Over Japan, Dominican Republic

The World Baseball Classic is back in 2026, with Japan, Puerto Rico, and the United States hosting 20 teams battling for eight spots in the quarterfinals, all taking place in the USA.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic begins on March 5 and runs through the championship game on March 17 at LoanDepot Mark in Miami.

This will be the first World Baseball Classic since 2023, when Japan took down the United States 3-2 to claim its third WBC title in five tries.

Let’s take a look at the 2026 World Baseball Classic odds ahead of the tournament in early March.

2026 World Baseball Classic Odds

USA: -115

Japan: +330

Dominican Republic: +400

Venezuela: +900

Puerto Rico: +1600

Mexico: +2500

Canada: +4000

South Korea: +6500

Netherlands: +8000

Italy: +8000

Cuba: +8000

Colombia: +8000

Panama: +10000

Chinese Taipei: +10000

Israel: +20000

Great Britain: +20000

Czech Republic: +20000

Australia: +20000

Nicaragua: +40000

Brazil: +40000

There is a clear group of three teams ahead of the rest, with the USA, Japan, and Dominican Republic all having the shortest odds, with Venezuela not too far behind. After that, Puerto Rico and Mexico have a chance, with the rest being true longshots.

Team USA came up just short in 2023, and it returns in 2026 with a lineup full of superstars. Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge is joining the team, along with AL MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh.

Bryce Harper and Corbin Carroll will also add some punch to the lineup, along with rising star Pete Crow-Armstrong.

In the starting rotation, Team USA has both reigning Cy Young Award winners in Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes, along with Logan Webb and Joe Ryan. Even with Skubal planning to make just one start, they're deep enough without him.

When you go through the USA’s roster, the -110 odds to win it all start to make sense. However, anything can happen in a one-game elimination tournament.

Japan is always going to be a solid bet, especially at +330. They’re the reigning champions and won the first two World Baseball Classics back in 2006 and 2009. They have a great mix of MLB talent, like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and skilled players who are stars in their home country.

The question becomes if they, the Dominican Republic, or anyone else for that matter, can take down the star-studded USA squad.

Mexico finished third in 2023, so its odds of +2500 to win it all could be worth a long-shot look. At the very least, you could see Mexico’s odds getting shorter once they make it to the quarterfinals, and possibly deeper into the tournament.

All in all, though, this is USA’s tournament to lose.

