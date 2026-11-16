Joe Burrow has surged to the front of the NFL MVP race and now sits far ahead of the field. Kalshi’s NFL MVP market has Burrow at 51% to win the MVP, while the rest of the contenders sit below 20%.

At the beginning of November, Burrow had a 21% chance of winning the MVP before his recent surge. A $10 trade on Burrow winning the MVP at his peak right now profits $9.69.

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Burrow takes full control

Just weeks ago, Burrow trailed Brock Purdy and Josh Allen, who now sit at 16% and 14%, respectively. It’s not that Purdy and Allen have taken a step back, but Joe Burrow has been playing at an elite level since Week 5.

Across his last five games, Burrow has totaled 1,624 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns, with just three interceptions. He’s also added two rushing scores. His touchdown totals over that stretch have pushed him to the top, with at least four passing TDs in four of those five games. It also helps that the Cincinnati Bengals have won each of those five games by at least a touchdown margin.

Looking at his season overall, Burrow has thrown for 2,795 yards (2nd), 27 touchdowns (1st), and six interceptions with an 82 QBR (1st) and a 74.7% completion rate (1st). Cincinnati is also 7-2 and in first place in the AFC North.

Surrounding pieces making it work

While Burrow is the glue keeping the Bengals intact, he could not have gotten to this point without his key pieces. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are undoubtedly the best wide receiver duo in the league to this point. Chase is a top-5 receiver by the numbers this season with 878 yards and seven touchdowns, while Higgins sits just behind with 824 yards and six touchdowns.

The offensive line deserves credit too. Most of Joe Burrow’s career injuries stem from the offensive line, which has allowed 40+ sacks in three of his seven seasons. This year, the unit is on pace for the lowest sack total of Burrow’s career. It has allowed just 16 sacks and given him consistent time in the pocket.

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