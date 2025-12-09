Luka Doncic cards that are must see for collectors

There were signs early on that he'd be good, but this good? Luka Doncic has become on his generation's best players and by the time he calls it a wrap, he stands a good chance of being one of the best all-time. After one of the craziest trades ever, he finds himself now as the emerging leader of the Lakers as Lebron James will eventually pass the torch. Doncic's NBA rookie cards date back to just 2018, but there are several cards already of him which qualify as can't miss for collectors.

UPPER DECK EUROLEAGUE 2016 LUKA DONCIC

2016 Luka Doncic Upper Deck Euroleague | eBay

Before he was lighting it up in the NBA for the Mavericks and Lakers, Doncic was turning heads over in Europe. While his NBA licensed rookie cards demand attention, it's worth looking at Upper Deck's offering from 2016 - Doncic's first licensed card as a member of the Real Madrid basketball team. These were originally digital cards only, but collectors could collect enough online to redeem them for physical cards tiered in parallels. This card is a must have for serious Doncic collectors and can be found for around $1,200 in gem-mint condition.

PANINI PRIZM SILVER 2018 LUKA DONCIC

2018 Luka Doncic Panini Prizm Silver | CardLadder

There are many rookie cards of Doncic in the market, but most collectors would agree that this is the one. It's without a doubt one of the most iconic cards of the last twenty years. While the base card is popular and the most affordable, the silver is technically a parallel and therefore a bit more limited in its print run. A copy in gem-mint condition goes for around $1,300.

PANINI FLAWLESS 2018 LUKA DONCIC

2018 Luka Doncic Panini Flawless | CardLadder

No review of Doncic's most important cards is complete without a look into the high-end space. As you'd expect from the Flawless product, everything is here - on-card autograph, tri-color game-worn patch and limited to just 25 copies. For collectors with deep pockets, you're looking at a bit over $30,000 for this gem.

2025 Luka Doncic Topps Now | Topps

After the big trade earlier this year that landed Donic in Los Angeles, collectors and fans were waiting for his trading card debut in a Lakers uniform. Topps took advantge of its new NBA license to produce a Topps Now card shoing Doncic with a huge game in the recent home opener. Not an expensive card, but noteworthy as an important marker in his career.

