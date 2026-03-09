Most Valuable Rookie Cards of the NBA's Greatest Shooters
The three-point game in the NBA has definitely evolved over time. From teams only having one three-point specialist at most to the modern day where nearly anyone can fire from range, the league has turned into a playground where distance shooters are king.
Even with all the overwhelming talent available these days, there are still a few players who carved their names in history and shined in their respective eras as the greatest shooters that ever lived. Let's take a look at the most valuable collectibles of the best three-point specialists in NBA history.
Steph Curry - 2009 National Treasures Logoman RPA 1/1
This is not only the single most expensive Steph Curry card of all time, but it's also one of the most expensive NBA cards that have ever been sold. This 1/1 piece is the holy grail of all Curry cards that have surfaced so far and it sold for a staggering $5.9M in 2021 through a private sale. During the time, it set the record for most expensive sports card in history.
Curry is without any debate the greatest three-point shooter in the history of basketball and is humorously credited with "ruining the sport" by revolutionizing exactly what's capable beyond the three-point line. Only time can tell if this card ever comes to market again and how much its value would ultimately be.
James Harden - 2009 National Treasures RPA /99
It might come as a surprise to some, especially those who don't watch stats that heavily, that James Harden is #2 on the three-pointer leaderboards. Then again, as a tenured veteran of the league who had one of the hottest scoring primes of all time, Harden's definitely had his fair share of long distance shots.
A BSA 10 AUTO 10 copy of his 2009 National Treasures RPA /99 sold in October 2021 for nearly $69,000, which is to this day the most amount of money anyone's ever paid for a James Harden card.
Ray Allen - 1996 Topps Chrome Refractor RC
Once upon a time, before Steph Curry and players from his generation burst onto the scene, Ray Allen was the king of the three-pointer. He overtook previous record holder Reggie Miller in 2011 and finished his career just shy of 3,000 threes made.
A PSA 10 copy of his Refractor Rookie Card from the 1996 Topps Chrome set sold in May 2022 for $69,000. That exact card is Allen's most valuable by a mile, as the next one up on the list is only valued at around $5,000.
Reggie Miller - 1988 Fleer
The monetary value might pale in comparison to the other three, but it's hard to make a list celebrating the greatest three-point shooters of all time without mentioning the original king, Reggie Miller. The most valuable sale went for just over $7,000 for a PSA 10 version of his 1988 Fleer Rookie Card.
Joaqin is a journalist with a strong passion for the Hobby. He has published work for HLTV.org, Rappler.com, and DLSU Sports. A decade-long Pokémon TCG collector, he recently shifted into sports cards to collect Lakers, Dodgers and Chargers players with growing PCs of Shohei Ohtani and Justin Herbert.