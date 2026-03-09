Most Valuable Rookie Cards of the NBA's Greatest Shooters

The three-point game in the NBA has definitely evolved over time. From teams only having one three-point specialist at most to the modern day where nearly anyone can fire from range, the league has turned into a playground where distance shooters are king.

Even with all the overwhelming talent available these days, there are still a few players who carved their names in history and shined in their respective eras as the greatest shooters that ever lived. Let's take a look at the most valuable collectibles of the best three-point specialists in NBA history.

Steph Curry - 2009 National Treasures Logoman RPA 1/1

Steph Curry's most valuable card of all time sold for $5.9M in 2021 | Beckett

This is not only the single most expensive Steph Curry card of all time, but it's also one of the most expensive NBA cards that have ever been sold. This 1/1 piece is the holy grail of all Curry cards that have surfaced so far and it sold for a staggering $5.9M in 2021 through a private sale. During the time, it set the record for most expensive sports card in history.

Curry is without any debate the greatest three-point shooter in the history of basketball and is humorously credited with "ruining the sport" by revolutionizing exactly what's capable beyond the three-point line. Only time can tell if this card ever comes to market again and how much its value would ultimately be.

James Harden - 2009 National Treasures RPA /99

Harden's most expensive card comes from the 2009 National Treasures set | CardLadder

It might come as a surprise to some, especially those who don't watch stats that heavily, that James Harden is #2 on the three-pointer leaderboards. Then again, as a tenured veteran of the league who had one of the hottest scoring primes of all time, Harden's definitely had his fair share of long distance shots.

A BSA 10 AUTO 10 copy of his 2009 National Treasures RPA /99 sold in October 2021 for nearly $69,000, which is to this day the most amount of money anyone's ever paid for a James Harden card.

Ray Allen - 1996 Topps Chrome Refractor RC

Ray Allen's Refractor RC from 1996 Topps Chrome sold for $69,000 in 2022 | CardLadder

Once upon a time, before Steph Curry and players from his generation burst onto the scene, Ray Allen was the king of the three-pointer. He overtook previous record holder Reggie Miller in 2011 and finished his career just shy of 3,000 threes made.

A PSA 10 copy of his Refractor Rookie Card from the 1996 Topps Chrome set sold in May 2022 for $69,000. That exact card is Allen's most valuable by a mile, as the next one up on the list is only valued at around $5,000.

Reggie Miller - 1988 Fleer

You can own Reggie Miller's most valuable card for less than $3,000 | CardLadder

The monetary value might pale in comparison to the other three, but it's hard to make a list celebrating the greatest three-point shooters of all time without mentioning the original king, Reggie Miller. The most valuable sale went for just over $7,000 for a PSA 10 version of his 1988 Fleer Rookie Card.