Unrivaled Basketball and The Realest Launch Premiere Memorabilia Auction
After a breakout inaugural season, Unrivaled Basketball game-used memorabilia is up for auction with official partner The Realest.
Starting Monday, July 28th, the first in a series of drops from The Realest offers basketballs and game-used jerseys from some of the biggest names in women’s basketball.
RELATED: Indiana Fever Team with Netflix's 'Stranger Things' for Exclusive Jersey
Amongst the featured jerseys are Jewell Loyd’s historical 30-point game and three-pointer, the first of both in league history; Rhyne Howard’s jersey from the Vinyl’s winning debut game where she dropped 33 points; and Chelsea Gray’s game-used opening night Rose jersey, the first game on the road to the team’s eventual Championship win.
Another highlight is an Arike Ogunbowale jersey from the one-on-one tournament amongst jerseys from stars Angel Reese, Skylar Diggins, Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu, and Kayla McBride.
RELATED: Unrivaled Basketball Player Merch Has Arrived
At time of writing, the highest bid was $1,100 for Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier’s Lunar Owls jersey from the January 18th game against the Roses.
This is the first in a series of auctions in partnership with The Realest commemorating Unrivaled’s historical debut season. The auctions run until August 10th.