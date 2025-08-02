Collectibles On SI

Unrivaled Basketball and The Realest Launch Premiere Memorabilia Auction

Lauren Rizzo Shaffer

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; People shop before the game between the Mist and the Lunar Owls of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; People shop before the game between the Mist and the Lunar Owls of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

After a breakout inaugural season, Unrivaled Basketball game-used memorabilia is up for auction with official partner The Realest.

Starting Monday, July 28th, the first in a series of drops from The Realest offers  basketballs and game-used jerseys from some of the biggest names in women’s basketball.

Amongst the featured jerseys are Jewell Loyd’s historical 30-point game and three-pointer, the first of both in league history; Rhyne Howard’s jersey from the Vinyl’s winning debut game where she dropped 33 points; and Chelsea Gray’s game-used opening night Rose jersey, the first game on the road to the team’s eventual Championship win. 

Another highlight is an Arike Ogunbowale jersey from the one-on-one tournament amongst jerseys from stars Angel Reese, Skylar Diggins, Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu, and Kayla McBride. 

A game-worn jersey from Champion Rose BC player Angel Reese is available for auction by Unrivaled and The Realest until Augus
A game-worn jersey from Champion Rose BC player Angel Reese is available for auction by Unrivaled and The Realest until August 10th. / Unrivaled Basketball and The Realest

At time of writing, the highest bid was $1,100 for Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier’s Lunar Owls jersey from the January 18th game against the Roses.

This is the first in a series of auctions in partnership with The Realest commemorating Unrivaled’s historical debut season. The auctions run until August 10th.

Lauren is a writer, collector, Orlando Magic basketball fan, and artist. Her writing can also be found on Hobby News Daily. You can follow her at instagram.com/laurengoeshere.