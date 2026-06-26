The 2025-26 NHL Season has concluded with the Carolina Hurricanes hoisting the Stanley Cup. But the fantastic world of hockey cards continues in full force. The 2025-26 Upper Deck SP Authentic is coming out just in time!

With that, let's jump right in and see what this newest offering from Upper Deck has in store for us. These 2025-26 SP Authentic cards feature both rookies and veterans alike, with 100 of each. As we move forward, we are going to take note of some of the most exciting chase cards in the set.

2025-26 Upper Deck SP Authentic Wayne Gretzky Immortal Ink /10

Wayne Gretzky card with autograph from 2025-26 Upper Deck SP Authentic set. | Upper Deck

We are obligated to start any preview of a new set by paying homage to the perpetual top chase, the Great One. As a fun and wonderful surprise, the 2025-26 Upper Deck SP Authentic set features a special insert autograph set of Wayne Gretzky donning his Edmonton Oilers hockey sweater. Immortal Ink cards feature autographs from the legends of the game, including Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Marcel Dionne, Patrick Roy, and Serge Savard. All of these cards are limited to 10 copies.

2025-26 Upper Deck SP Authentic Authentic Moments Autographs

Connor Hellebuyck featured on Authentic Moments Autographs card from Upper Deck's SP Authentic. | Upper Deck

Another autograph set to watch for is the Authentic Moments Autographs, such as the one pictured above, Connor Hellebuyck, in honor of his 300th win on January 7, 2025.

Other players in the Authentic Moments set include Connor McDavid, Kris Letang, and more than a dozen more. According to Upper Deck's checklist, the Authentic Moments Autograph cards can be found in 1 out of 480 hobby packs.

2025-26 Upper Deck SP Authentic Future Watch Patch Autos

2025-26 Upper Deck SP Authentic Future Watch Auto Patch card featuring Ivan Demidov. | Upper Deck

The Future Watch Auto Patch cards are another exciting chase card in this set. Ivan Demidov is one example of a star rookie card that comes with a jersey patch and signature as well. These versions of the cards, with Limited Auto Material, are numbered to 100. Some other notable rookies to find include Matthew Schaefer, Michael Misa, and Beckett Sennecke, amongst others.

2025-26 Upper Deck SP Authentic UD Authentics Auto Patch Card

UD Authentics card featuring Tage Thompson is pictured here. | Upper Deck

The rookies are honored in the Future Watch versions of the SP Authentic cards, and the established stars in the league are also given their own place to own the spotlight with the UD Authentics Card, highlighted by Tage Thompson. These cards are numbered to 49. Other stars also available include the likes of Alex Ovechkin, and more!

2025-26 Upper Deck SP Authentic Four Nations Face-Off Autograph Set

Alexsander Barkov with Team Finland is featured on this card for Nations Face-Off is pictured. | Upper Deck

The Four Nations Face-Off autograph inserts are yet another fantastic offering within the 2025-26 Upper Deck SP Authentic set. The one pictured above has Aleksander Barkov on Team Finland. Others include Connor McDavid with Team Canada, Leo Carlsson with Team Sweden, and Matthew Tkachuk for Team USA.

Find a retailer near you to get 2025-26 Upper Deck SP Authentic!