2025-26 Upper Deck SP Hockey Rip & Review

So far in our recent look at all things hockey cards and covering the past season through the best sets, we have opened packs from Upper Deck's MVP and Allure sets and have also embraced a better jersey card, with the debut game jersey cards in this year's Extended Series.

Other related content in the hockey card world featuring products from the 2025-26 season includes previews for: Extended Series, Credentials, SPx, Black Diamond, and, don't forget, National Hockey Card Day! The point is, we are here to cover hockey and hockey cards, and we are happy to have you here, too!

Let's jump to the topic at hand today, and see the stats:

Here's the breakdown of the set, our blaster, and some key odds for the insert cards:

Blaster specifics: 40 total cards.

Packs: 8

Cards per pack: 8

Number of cards in the base set: 100 established players, and 40 'Rookie Authentics' numbered to 1749.

Some notable inserts (with published odds per pack):

Blue Parallel Cards: 1 per pack

Red Parallel Rookie Authentics /99: randomly inserted in packs

Green Parallel Rookie Authentics /25: randomly inserted in packs

Black Parallel Rookie Authentics /1: randomly inserted in packs

Patterned Foilboard Rookie Authentics: 1/48 packs

Patterned Foilboard Gold Parallel Rookie Authentics: 1/200 packs

Signature Parallel Rookie Authentics: 1/480 packs.

The set also offers jersey cards (pictured below), more parallels and more authographs as well!

Gabe Perreault's 'Rookie Authentics' card with jersey patch is featured on the side of the 2025-26 Upper Deck SP blaster. | D. Allen Thompson

Let's get to the rip!:

We should give our players who are still playing the spotlight first as we pulled the following two Golden Knights and a solo Hurricane:

Jackson Blake, right winger, for the Carolina Hurricanes is featured on this hockey card. | D. Allen Thompson

Above is the right winger for the Canes, Jackson Blake, who is shown in a readied and contemplative stance on this card.

Golden Knights featured on these beautiful cards. | D. Allen Thompson

Cards for Pavel Dorofeyev and Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights are pictured above with Mark Stone's card as an example of the 'Blue Parallel' version in the set.

Best pulls from the packs from this go-around:

We had a bit of luck while opening packs from this blaster, including having a really nice variety of young players, and established players in the base set and 'Blue Parallel' versions (pictured below).

Rookie Authentics and others in the 'Blue Parallel' cards. | D. Allen Thompson

The rookies here are, Ozzy Wiesblatt, Sam Rinzel, Ryan Leonard, Axel Sandin-Pelikka and the established players are, Aliaskei Protas, Matthew Tkachuk, and Mark Stone (all picutred above).

Some of the other favorites that were seen in the packs were Cutter Gauthier, Brady Tkachuk, Joakim Kemell, Dylan Duke, and Sidney Crosby (all pictured below).

Sid the Kid and others are pictured here as examples of cards pulled from a 2025-26 Upper Deck SP blaster. | D. Allen Thompson

We also had the opportunity to get some of the more rare inserts in the set including a 'Rookie Authentics', in the 'Patterened Foilboard' parallel version of Chicago Blackhawks, Defenseman, Artyon Levchunov. This is a very nice card with the mix of holographic elements, circular patterns, and white lettering, making the whole piece really come together (Pictured below).

Artyom Levshunov, defenseman, from the Chicago Blackhawks is featured on this card which is an example of a 'Rookie Authentics' in the 'Patterned Foilboard' insert style | D. Allen Thompson

The Best Parts of this Set:

Overall design: Clean, crisp, classic card design. The cards in the base set have a very nice look, with the featured player layered over a shock of color from their team's jersey, set against a clean white background. This makes the cards look very pleasing to the eye, as the bright white background allows the player to stand out with essentially only the team color and his name, with the rest of the card seemingly disappearing from view.

Nice balance of quantity and quality: The blaster offers 40 cards total, which is a higher amount than what you will find in premium sets, yet you get a parallel in every pack, and the inserts really stand apart.

Rookies galore!: If you are looking to pull some rookies and enjoy parallel cards in every pack, this is a great set to grab. This year's rookie class has been exciting to watch and should prove extremely collectible not only now but well into the future.

Until next time, hockey and hockey card fans!