What does Shedeur Sanders’ strong preseason debut mean for his hobby market?
Week one of the NFL preseason is underway. Perhaps the game that has generated the most buzz so far for fans and collectors was the contest between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers The reason for the hype around a preseason game was due to the debut of Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Heading into the Browns training camp, Sanders was listed as the fourth string QB behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel who was taken ahead of Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. In fact Sanders had yet to take any reps with the first until the game.
However, due to injuries to Pickett and Gabriel as well as the Browns not wanting to play Flacco, Shedeur Sanders got the call to the start the game. After taking some time to acclimate, Sanders settled into a rhythm and finished strong leading the Browns on a touchdown drive toward the end the second quarter. His play even earned the attention of Dawn Staley and Lebron James who heaped praise on Sanders. Overall Sanders finished the game completing 14/23 passes for 138 years and two TDs.
What this means for collectors: In the short term not a lot. Despite slipping to the fifth round of the NFL Draft, Sanders is expected to be one of the top initial chases in Topps and Panini 2025 NFL products. This is due to his status as a legacy quarterback who at times was considered the second best QB in the draft. That being said, even though it was only a preseason game, Sanders did play at a high level which is an encouraging sign for collectors. In the long run, this performance could mean a lot to collectors especially if it’s a stepping stone to more playing time. Collector Zachary B. said "This makes me consider his cards now."
Obviously with more playing time and success, Sanders' already strong market would explode. After the game Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was coy about the QB depth chart so collectors will have to keep an eye out on Browns training camp reports this week to see if Sanders gets more first team reps. For now, collectors will have to take a wait and see approach but this was an encouraging start for Sanders’ fans and collectors.