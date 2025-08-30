Arch Manning Football Cards Set to Take Off

Even while holding a clipboard on the sidelines the past two seasons, Arch Manning was already one of the biggest names in college football. After all, Manning was a five-star recruit out of high school, ranked number one overall. And of course he was a Manning, in other words, quarterback royalty. So was there hype when his first trading cards came out in 2023? Most definitely. Still, it wasn't that long ago his 2023 Panini Collegiate Debut card could be had for just a tad over $50. Not bad for a card with a print run under 1500!

Recent sale of 2023 Panini Collegiate Debut Arch Manning PR 1480 | eBay.com (click image for source listing)

Today, as the top-ranked Longhorns take the field in Columbus against defending national champion Ohio State, most signs point to an Arch Manning card market poised for next-level takeoff. While there are no guarantees in the trading card world, particularly in an injury-prone sport where a single play can end a career, there is practically a perfect storm of positive signs when it comes to Manning.

Jul 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning answers questions from the media during SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

First, he will have more eyeballs on him today than ever before. Sure, last season's Cotton Bowl against these same Buckeyes was must-watch TV, but of course Manning was only the backup that evening. Today, Manning takes the field as QB1 in what will likely be the biggest game of the 2025 College Football regular season. Is he certain to have a huge game? Of course not (but don't bet against it!). Still, in the attention economy, eyeballs and hype can be as valuable as performance in their impact on card values. Call it "See Arch, Buy Arch" if you like.

So yes, just being on the field today, regardless of the stat line, should drive a lot of hobby action, but now think about if Arch delivers. Consider what even a modest 22-31 day with 2 touchdowns and a pick will mean if the Longhorns leave Columbus with a win. If you're keeping score at home, that makes Arch the QB1 on the nation's number one team and probably also the young season's early contender for the Heisman. Is it that hard to begin imagining Arch as the top pick overall in a future NFL draft?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs the ball for a first down on fourth down in the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl Classic during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January, 10, 2025. | Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whatever happens today, the Arch Manning era has arrived. A University of Texas team that only recently returned to relevance is now America's Team. And right along with those things, the trading cards of the Longhorns' elite starting quarterback are ready to make the jump from "nice to have" to "must have" among collectors everywhere. Okay, maybe not in Oklahoma, but everywhere else at least!

