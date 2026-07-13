The MLB Draft came to a conclusion this past weekend. In the kickoff to All-Star weekend, over 600 players were selected from the high school and college ranks over the course of 20 rounds. Now that the draft is finished, collectors will have a better idea of who the headline prospects will be for upcoming Bowman releases.

Who will headline Bowman Draft 2026?

As was widely expected in the weeks leading up to the 2026 MLB Draft, UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky was selected first overall by the Chicago White Sox. Cholowsky was regarded as the best overall player in this draft class, combining a high floor with the ceiling of a multi-time All-Star. With his stellar tool combination and upside, he should move relatively quickly through the minors.

Roch Cholowsky attends the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field in Phoenix on June 21, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heading into the week of the draft, there was some speculation that the White Sox might go in a different direction, but once they were on the clock, they quickly made Cholowsky the first pick. From a hobby perspective, this almost certainly means that Cholowsky will be the headline player in Bowman Draft 2026.

Roch Cholowsky Vintage Onyx Diamond Avengers autograph | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=date&direction=desc&q=roch%20cholowsky&saleId=ebay-800268006262

Along with being the headline player, Cholowsky will be the top chase in Bowman Draft. Collectors should expect the future White Sox shortstop to command the highest sale prices after Draft is released, and expect the White Sox to have the highest price point in Pick Your Team-formatted breaks.

Who Will Headline 2027 Bowman?

Argyle's Grady Emerson prepares to catch the ball at first base against Lubbock-Cooper | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While there was some consensus on who the first pick would be, there was debate about which direction the Tampa Bay Rays would go in with the second pick. The Rays would have their choice between Georgia Tech catcher Vaughn Lackey and high school shortstop Grady Emerson. In a somewhat surprising move, the Rays went with the higher-ceiling Emerson instead of the higher-floor Lackey, the player many experts had predicted they would take.

Regardless, as Emerson was the second-rated player, he should be one of the headlining players in Bowman 2027. He’ll most likely join a high-profile international signing as one of the top chases in Bowman 2027 as well.

Other Notable Draft Picks

Oak Grove Warriors' Eric Booth Jr. (26) runs to home base during the game against the Brandon Bulldogs | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Along with the top picks, there are other players collectors should be excited to see appear in future Bowman products. A few player names to remember include the 8th overall pick, Eric Booth Jr., of the Baltimore Orioles, who is considered one of the better pure hitters in the draft. Outfielder Drew Burress, who was taken one pick later by the Athletics, and shortstop Jacob Lombard, by the Marlins with the 14th pick.

Lastly, another name to keep an eye on is the Reds' draft pick, Justin Lebron. A talented shortstop, Lebron may have slipped down draft boards due to an up-and-down junior year. However, Lebron has the talent and athleticism that scouts and collectors love. He could be a nice sleeper chase should he make his hobby debut in Bowman Draft.