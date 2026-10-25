NBA Season Surprises: Ty Jerome, Tyler Herro and Walker Kessler Stand Out Early

Every NBA team is now (at least) two games into the 2026-27 NBA season, and fan bases have substance behind their claims, have seen their new trade acquisitions in action, and are witnesses to potentially a new era for their franchise. The 2026 NBA offseason shook up the landscape of the league, with both LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo finding new teams, the Washington Wizards making strides with their rebuild after drafting AJ Dybansta with the No.1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and a few stars cementing their futures with record-breaking extensions.

Zooming out, with so many moving pieces in the 2026 NBA offseason, there were acquisitions and signings that flew under the radar. Some of those trade pieces have made waves with their new teams, while others have thrived following the departures of teammates. This all leads to the question, “Who are the biggest surprises of the 2026-27 NBA season two games in?”

1. Ty Jerome

2019 Panini Prizm Ty Jerome Rookie Silver Prizm #268 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Ty Jerome caught headlines following a career-high 45-point performance against the Utah Jazz. In his second season with the Memphis Grizzlies, Jerome led the way in a 20+ point victory, with a Grizzlies franchise record for the highest-scoring performance in a season opener. Jerome’s performance comes as a surprise: in his eighth year in the league, he’d only surpassed 30+ points one other time in his NBA career.

With the Grizzlies moving on from both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant over the past year, questions surrounded Memphis’ offense, and through two games, Jerome has been the answer. Jerome’s 2019 Panini Prizm Rookie #268 Silver Prizm PSA 10 (POP 86) sold for an all-time high of $99.99 on October 22nd, marking a $69.99 (233%) increase in the past 2.5 months.

2. Tyler Herro

2019 Panini Prizm Tyler Herro Rookie Silver Prizm #259 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Landing in Milwaukee as a key piece of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, Tyler Herro has led the Bucks offense. In the Bucks' 132-125 loss to the Chicago Bulls, Herro was the only Milwaukee player to score 20+ points, putting together 34 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal. Herro’s 34-point performance follows up on his team debut, where he led the Bucks in shot attempts while scoring a team-high 24 points.

Herro's combined 58 points are a career high through the first two games of a season, suggesting he is likely the No.1 option for the Bucks' offense going forward. Herro’s 2019 Panini Prizm Rookie #259 Silver Prizm PSA 10 (POP 864) has increased $32.56 (139%) in the past month, selling for $56 on October 20th.

3. Walker Kessler

2022 Donruss Optic Walker Kessler Rated Rookie Holo #213 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

The Los Angeles Lakers have been lacking a center that could be the staple behind their stars, and two games into the season, it seems that they have found the piece they’ve been looking for in Walker Kessler. Kessler had spent his entire NBA career with the Utah Jazz, after they drafted him with the No.22 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Lakers and Kessler agreed to a sign-and-trade deal this offseason, with the Jazz receiving two first-round picks (2031, 2033) and two first-round swaps (2028, 2030), and Kessler signing a four-year, $130 million contract.

Kessler, in his first two games in the Lakers uniform, has put up 48 points (22, 26), with his 84.6% field goal percentage serving as the best in the league. In his debut, Kessler shot 12-12 from the field, making it the second-best shooting performance in franchise history, and followed that up by becoming the eighth Laker player to record six blocks and three steals in a game. Kessler’s 2022 Donruss Optic Rated Rookie #213 Holo PSA 10 (POP 15) has increased $94.99 (380%) in the past 1.5 months, selling for an all-time high of $119.99 on October 24th.