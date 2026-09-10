Patriots' Super Bowl Odds Fall After Week 1 Loss, A.J. Brown Injury Update

The Super Bowl odds are already on the move after the Seattle Seahawks and Drew Lock rallied to beat Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in Week 1 on Wednesday night.

Lock took over for the injured Sam Darnold, and he outdueled Maye (three picks), who lost his top offensive weapon during Week 1.

New England blew a 10-0 lead on Wednesday night, and it lost star wide receiver A.J. Brown in the process. Brown appeared to suffer a lower-leg injury in the second half, and he was eventually ruled out for the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The star wideout was a major offseason addition for the Patriots, and he reeled in three of his four targets for 26 yards before exiting.

Brown reportedly left the locker room with a boot on his right foot, which is something worth monitoring ahead of New England's Week 2 matchup agaisnt Pittsburgh. Without Brown, Mack Hollins was the most reliable pass catcher for the Patriots against Seattle.

AJ Brown seen leaving locker room with boot on right foot, per @_AndrewCallahan. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 10, 2026

New England entered the 2026 season at +1800 to win the Super Bowl, but it has dropped a bit at DraftKings Sportsbook to +1900. Even though New England was favored to lose in Week 1 (Seattle was a 3.5-point favorite), the manner in which the Patriots lost could have been the cause of the movement to their Super Bowl odds.

There are still a ton of teams jumbled in the same area (+1000 to +2000) in the odds to win the Super Bowl, including the Pats. One loss isn't going to make or break New England's season, and it did lose in Week 1 in the 2025 season before rallying to win the division and make the Super Bowl.

Still, the schedule is going to be tougher in the 2026 campaign, so it'll be interesting to see how Maye and Co. bounce back in the coming weeks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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