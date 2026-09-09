Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Patriots vs. Seahawks in NFL Season Opener in Week 1)

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season opens with a Super Bowl rematch, as the New England Patriots and Drake Maye hit the road to take on Sam Darnold and the defending champion Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle is favored in this regular season matchup after it dominated Super Bowl LX, winning one of the most shocking titles (considering the team wasn’t even favored to make the playoffs in 2025) in recent NFL history.

Both of these teams are in the top 10 in the odds to win the Super Bowl this season, but New England has a lot to prove after facing one of the easiest schedules in recent NFL history in 2025.

Meanwhile, Seattle lost Kenneth Walker III, Tariq Woolen and Boye Mafe in the offseason, putting some pressure on some new faces – including rookie running back Jadarian Price – to step up.

A Wednesday night kickoff is an interesting little wrinkle from the NFL this season, and the SI Betting team has spent all week coming up with game picks, player props and much more to help bettors make the most of the NFL season opener.

Here’s a few of our favorite plays for Patriots vs. Seahawks in Week 1.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Patriots vs. Seahawks in Week 1

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Seattle Seahawks -3.5 (+100) vs. New England Patriots – Iain MacMillan

A.J Brown Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+160) – Peter Dewey

Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 23.5 Receiving Yards (-114) – Peter Dewey

Jadarian Price OVER 51.5 Rushing Yards (-114) – Iain MacMillan

Seattle Seahawks -3.5 (+100) vs. New England Patriots – Iain MacMillan

Earlier this week, SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for every NFL game in Week 1 in his Road to 272 column – where he will pick every game for the entire NFL season – and he’s siding with the Super Bowl champs on Wednesday:

I see absolutely no reason why we shouldn't ride with the defending Super Bowl champions in this game. I was big on the Seahawks in the Super Bowl, as I felt that these two teams weren't in the same tier, and I was proven right. Now, seven months later, I don't think enough has changed between the two teams for me to think things will be any different, especially with this now being a home game for the Seahawks.

The Patriots had a historically easy schedule last season and went 7-3 in one-score games. They had things break their way in the postseason, playing nothing but injured teams throughout the AFC side of the bracket. Now, they have a much tougher schedule, and it will be hard for them to replicate the same success in close games.

The Patriots are certainly better at wide receiver, but they have to face arguably the best defense in the NFL in this game. Will Campbell was overpowered in the Super Bowl, and I'm not so sure he's going to have a better game in the rematch.

If you don't bet on the Seahawks, you may feel silly for overthinking it by the midway point of the third quarter.

A.J Brown Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+160) – Peter Dewey

Could the 2026 season be yet another breakout for veteran receiver A.J. Brown?

Brown had an interesting 2025 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he’s hopefully in a happier place now that he’s reunited with Mike Vrabel.

Brown had 11, seven, seven and seven scores in his four years in Philly, finding the end zone four times over the final six games he played in during the 2025 regular season.

Now, he gets to pair up with Maye, who was one of the best deep-ball passers in the NFL last season. Maye threw 31 touchdowns in 2025, including six to Kayshon Boutte (no longer in New England), the Pats’ deep-ball threat last season.

I think Brown could see a heavy target share from day one, and the Seahawks did lose one of their top corners (Tariq Woolen) in free agency.

Brown should be on a mission to prove he’s still one of the best receivers in the NFL, so I don’t mind betting on him in this matchup, especially at +160.

Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 23.5 Receiving Yards (-114) – Peter Dewey

Last season, Rhamondre Stevenson showed that he was the preferred back for New England on passing downs, catching 32 of his 37 targets for 345 yards and two scores in just 14 games.

In the playoffs, Stevenson had three or more catches in three of his four games, including a five-catch showing against Seattle in the Super Bowl. He finished with 40 receiving yards and a score in the loss.

Overall, Stevenson had eight games with 24 or more receiving yards, but he was much better in that department after returning from a midseason injury.

Stevenson had at least 22 receiving yards in five of his last six regular season games, receiving 18 targets during that stretch. Then, he was targeted 15 times in four playoff games, picking up 126 total receiving yards.

With TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) out, Stevenson should be in line for a major workload in Week 1, and if the Patriots fall behind, he could gobble up a few checkdowns in the second half.

Jadarian Price OVER 51.5 Rushing Yards (-114) – Iain MacMillan

With Zach Charbonnet out with an injury for opening night, Jadarian Price is expected to be the primary ball-carrier for the Seahawks in his NFL debut. The Patriots' run defense was one of their weakest aspects last season, ranking 16th in opponent rush EPA, and they allowed Kenneth Walker III to rush for 135 yards against them in the Super Bowl.

Let's bet on Price to have a strong first game of his rookie season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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