Yair Rodriguez to open UFC Topps cards online

UFC is one of the fastest growing and popular athletic events in the entire USA, and Topps has released numerous sets to chronicle it's popularity. These have included brands such as Finest and Chrome. On November 12th, Featherweight Yair Rodriguez will be participating in an online break where he will be opening packs of UFC product. Ahead of the event, here is what collectors need to know.

RELATED: 2025 Topps Finest UFC Brings the Heat to the Hobby

Yair Rodriguez Background

Rodriguez is currently the #3 ranked Featherweight in UFC, and is coming off a win in his last fight in April. He carries a career UFC record of 21-6, with one no contest. He is also a former Featherweight Champion, and is on a quest to reclaim that belt. His nickname in the octagon is "El Pantera" which translates to "the panther".

2024 Topps Royalty UFC Yair Rodriguez Patch Autograph | eBay

RELATED: Hobby U: Upgrade your card grades?

Impact of athletes on the hobby

Rodriguez appearing in an online break is another instance in where an athlete is getting involved in the hobby, specifically with opening packs live on camera. Just a few weeks ago, Dante Moore did the exact same thing with a new product - 2025 Bowman U Chrome Football. As athletes continue to enter the hobby space, the hobby becomes more and more mainstream, and popular among those who are interested from afar in collecting. Sports cards are cool once again, and the more athletes that take notice of them, the healthier the hobby will be. Not to mention, seeing athletes open products that they might be in is also a cool sight to see.

2024 Topps Chrome UFC Yair Rodriguez Gold Autograph | eBay

RELATED: 2025 Topps Cosmic Chrome Baseball Pre-Order Announced

The Event

The event will be taking place on eBay Live, and it is hosted by Best Card Breaks. It will start on Wednesday, November 12th at 9 PM. Both 2025 Topps Finest and Topps Chrome UFC are advertised as being part of the event, and that boxes of both will be up for grabs. During the event, Rodriguez will surely be opening a few packs here or there, and maybe even a whole box for a buyer! Without question, this is a really cool event in the hobby that is taking place on the UFC side of things. The event can be found here once it goes live.

Best Card Breaks Live Event: Wednesday, November 12th at 9 PM | eBay Live

Yair Rodriguez is entering the hobby space, even if it is for one night only. He will be live on camera opening some packs of 2025 Topps Finest and Chrome UFC for those who are looking to buy some product. Best Card Breaks will be hosting the event, and it will kick off at 9 PM on November 12th. If collectors have the time, they should absolutely check out this event.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: