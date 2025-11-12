Yair Rodriguez to open UFC Topps cards online
UFC is one of the fastest growing and popular athletic events in the entire USA, and Topps has released numerous sets to chronicle it's popularity. These have included brands such as Finest and Chrome. On November 12th, Featherweight Yair Rodriguez will be participating in an online break where he will be opening packs of UFC product. Ahead of the event, here is what collectors need to know.
Yair Rodriguez Background
Rodriguez is currently the #3 ranked Featherweight in UFC, and is coming off a win in his last fight in April. He carries a career UFC record of 21-6, with one no contest. He is also a former Featherweight Champion, and is on a quest to reclaim that belt. His nickname in the octagon is "El Pantera" which translates to "the panther".
Impact of athletes on the hobby
Rodriguez appearing in an online break is another instance in where an athlete is getting involved in the hobby, specifically with opening packs live on camera. Just a few weeks ago, Dante Moore did the exact same thing with a new product - 2025 Bowman U Chrome Football. As athletes continue to enter the hobby space, the hobby becomes more and more mainstream, and popular among those who are interested from afar in collecting. Sports cards are cool once again, and the more athletes that take notice of them, the healthier the hobby will be. Not to mention, seeing athletes open products that they might be in is also a cool sight to see.
The Event
The event will be taking place on eBay Live, and it is hosted by Best Card Breaks. It will start on Wednesday, November 12th at 9 PM. Both 2025 Topps Finest and Topps Chrome UFC are advertised as being part of the event, and that boxes of both will be up for grabs. During the event, Rodriguez will surely be opening a few packs here or there, and maybe even a whole box for a buyer! Without question, this is a really cool event in the hobby that is taking place on the UFC side of things. The event can be found here once it goes live.
Yair Rodriguez is entering the hobby space, even if it is for one night only. He will be live on camera opening some packs of 2025 Topps Finest and Chrome UFC for those who are looking to buy some product. Best Card Breaks will be hosting the event, and it will kick off at 9 PM on November 12th. If collectors have the time, they should absolutely check out this event.
Dylan is a collector based in Central Pennsylvania, and sports fan rooting for the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Pirates, and LA Lakers. He is currently attempting to collect a complete run of Topps flagship sets across football, baseball, and basketball. He is passionate about the history of the hobby including its continual growth and evolution.