2025-26 Alabama State High School Basketball Rankings
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings, the first of the season, began with sports writers nominating teams from their area. Those media outlets are listed below.
The next rankings will be in December, and will be added here with an update.
The 2025-2026 Alabama high school basketball season began on Nov. 6, after practices opened on Oct. 20.
All classifications are of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) unless otherwise noted:
SEE ALSO: Alabama High School 2025 Mr. and Miss Basketball Winners
Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Girls
Class 7A
1. Hoover (1-1)
2. Albertville (5-0)
3. Bob Jones (5-2)
4. Daphne (3-1)
5. Auburn (0-1)
6. Fairhope (6-0)
7. Prattville (3-1)
8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1-3)
9. Central-Phenix City (1-1)
10. Foley (5-1)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (3-1), Hewitt-Trussville (2-5), Huntsville (4-2), James Clemens (3-1), Sparkman (1-2), Thompson (3-3).
Class 6A
1. Park Crossing (5-0)
2. Hazel Green (3-1)
3. Mountain Brook (3-1)
4. Fort Payne (4-0)
5. Clay-Chalkville (4-0)
6. McGill-Toolen (5-1)
7. Northridge (3-0)
8. Stanhope Elmore (3-0)
9. Hartselle (3-1)
10. Buckhorn (5-0)
Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (2-1), Chelsea (2-2), Gardendale (3-1), Gulf Shores (3-2), Homewood (3-1), Jackson-Olin (5-0), Minor (3-0), Murphy (3-0), Oxford (3-0), Parker (3-1), Paul Bryant (3-0), Pelham (2-0), Saraland (3-1), Shades Valley (3-1) Wetumpka (2-1).
Class 5A
1. Scottsboro (2-0)
2. Guntersville (5-0)
3. Wenonah (4-0)
4. Vigor (0-2)
5. Ramsay (0-3)
6. Briarwood (3-1)
7. West Point (4-1)
8. Charles Henderson (3-0)
9. Boaz (4-0)
10. Priceville (2-1)
Others nominated: Arab (0-3), Greenville (5-0), Jacksonville (2-0), Russellville (3-2), Sardis (2-2), UMS-Wright (2-3).
Class 4A
1. Plainview (3-0)
2. Good Hope (4-0)
3. Deshler (0-0)
4. Cherokee Co. (2-0)
5. Trinity (1-2)
6. St. Michael (3-0)
7. Montgomery Catholic (0-0)
8. Anniston (1-0)
9. Geneva (3-0)
10. Wilson (4-0)
Others nominated: East Lawrence (2-1), Fultondale (1-1), Hatton (3-0), Madison Academy (1-3), Opp (3-0), Orange Beach (1-2), St. John Paul II (3-2).
Class 3A
1. St. James (3-0)
2. Mars Hill Bible (2-0)
3. Lauderdale Co. (1-1)
4. Midfield (3-0)
5. T.R. Miller (0-0)
6. Holly Pond (0-0)
7. Sylvania (0-1)
8. Vinemont (0-0)
9. Westbrook Christian (3-1)
10. Whitesburg Christian (2-1)
Others nominated: Glencoe (1-0), Piedmont (0-1).
Class 2A
1. Pisgah (4-0)
2. Cold Springs (3-0)
3. Decatur Heritage (3-1)
4. North Sand Mountain (2-1)
5. Sand Rock (2-1)
6. Sulligent (1-1)
7. Highland Home (1-0)
8. Belgreen (1-1)
9. Abbeville (0-1)
10. Cedar Bluff (1-0)
Others nominated: Tuscaloosa Academy (0-0), Vincent (1-0), Westminster-Oak Mountain (2-3).
Class 1A
1. Ider (2-4)
2. Winterboro (2-1)
3. Brilliant (1-1)
4. Spring Garden (0-0)
5. Kinston (2-0)
6. Marion Co. (0-0)
7. R.C. Hatch (3-0)
8. Athens Bible (2-1)
9. Skyline (2-0)
10. Brantley (0-0)
Others nominated: Hackleburg (1-0).
AISA
1. Springwood (2-0)
2. Lowndes Academy (0-0)
3. Clarke Prep (0-0)
4. North River Christian (8-1)
5. Edgewood (1-2)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (2-0), Heritage Christian (0-1).
Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Boys
Class 7A
1. Hoover (4-1)
2. Huntsville (4-0)
3. Fairhope (0-0)
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2-0)
5. Hewitt-Trussville (4-1)
6. Austin (1-1)
7. James Clemens (2-1)
8. Sparkman (1-2)
9. Tuscaloosa Co. (4-2)
10. Oak Mountain (2-3)
Others nominated: Bob Jones (2-3), Thompson (1-3).
Class 6A
1. Gadsden City (3-0)
2. Clay-Chalkville (5-0)
3. Oxford (3-0)
4. Jemison-Huntsville (3-0)
5. Mountain Brook (4-0)
6. Hazel Green (2-1)
7. Cullman (4-0)
8. Pinson Valley (2-0)
9. Minor (3-0)
10. Buckhorn (3-0)
Others nominated: Blount (5-0), Calera (3-1), Chelsea (3-1), Gardendale (3-1), Homewood (1-2), Hueytown (2-3), Huffman (1-3), Lee-Huntsville (3-0), McAdory (3-2), Murphy (4-1), Northridge (4-0), Park Crossing (4-1), Pelham (2-0), Saraland (5-0), Shades Valley (3-2), Spain Park (3-2).
Class 5A
1. Wenonah (3-0)
2. Williamson (2-1)
3. Ramsay (0-4)
4. Guntersville (2-0)
5. Leeds (2-0)
6. East Limestone (3-1)
7. Corner (3-0)
8. UMS-Wright (2-2)
9. Briarwood (2-2)
10. Montevallo (2-1)
Others nominated: Russellville (1-0), Vigor (1-3).
Class 4A
1. Jackson (0-0)
2. Plainview (0-0)
3. Anniston (0-0)
4. Fairfield (2-2)
5. Madison Academy (0-0)
6. Randolph (3-1)
7. White Plains (2-0)
8. West Morgan (0-0)
9. Hatton (3-0)
10. Orange Beach (2-1)
Others nominated: Brooks (0-0), Cherokee Co. (0-0), Deshler (0-0), New Hope (3-2), Opp (2-0), Tarrant (3-2), Wilson (3-0).
Class 3A
1. Hale Co. (2-0)
2. Montgomery Academy (0-0)
3. Whitesburg Christian (4-0)
4. Midfield (2-1)
5. Mars Hill Bible (0-0)
6. Glencoe (2-1)
7. Lee-Scott (0-0)
8. Sumter Central (0-0)
9. Fyffe (1-1)
10. Lauderdale Co. (1-0)
Others nominated: Piedmont (0-0).
Class 2A
1. Section (2-1)
2. Pisgah (0-0)
3. North Sand Mountain (1-0)
4. Decatur Heritage (1-1)
5. Red Bay (0-2)
6. Sand Rock (2-1)
7. Cedar Bluff (1-0)
8. Tanner (1-2)
9. Westminster-Oak Mountain (2-4)
10. Tuscaloosa Academy (0-0)
Others nominated: None.
Class 1A
1. Coosa Christian (0-0)
2. Oakwood (3-2)
3. Hubbertville (0-0)
4. R.C. Hatch (0-0)
5. Skyline (0-2)
6. Pleasant Home (1-1)
7. Brantley (0-0)
8. Spring Garden (0-0)
9. Marion Co. (0-0)
10. Florala (1-0)
Others nominated: Hackleburg (1-0).
AISA
1. Valiant Cross (0-0)
2. Abbeville Christian (0-0)
3. Escambia Academy (0-0)
4. Springwood (3-1)
5. Edgewood (0-0)
Others nominated: Evangel-Montgomery (0-0), Heritage Christian (1-1), Oaks (4-2), Restoration (3-0).
The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.
The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.
For more information, check out theASWA home page orWelcome to the Alabama Sports Writers Association; ASWA Bylaws.
Nominating Media Outlets
AL.com
Cullman Times
Decatur Daily
EA Sports Today
Florence TimesDaily
Fort Payne Times-Journal
Gadsden Times
Jackson Co. Sentinel
Montgomery Advertiser
Opp News
Shelby Co. Reporter
Small Town Sports-Greenville
Starnes Media
Tuscaloosa News
WEIS radio