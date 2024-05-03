Alabama Softball Comeback Falls Short Against Auburn
Absolutely nothing went right for the Alabama softball team for six innings.
In the seventh inning against Auburn in the “Iron Bowl of Softball,” the Crimson Tide came to life. It was too little, too late, however and Alabama dropped the opening game of the series against the Tigers, 4-3.
For six innings Alabama couldn’t hit, score or do much of anything right.
• The offense had just two hits—one was a bunt single
• The defense was called for obstruction, which helped lead to an Auburn run
• Auburn stole three bases, one which helped lead to a run
• Auburn got a two-run home run on an 0-2 count
• Alabama lost both its challenges
It was that kind of a night for Alabama, which is guaranteed to finish below .500 in SEC play for the first time in program history. Alabama stands at 9-13 in league play with two more games left against Auburn.
Alabama finally came to life in the seventh inning. Emma Broadfoot got the rally started with a leadoff single. Kali Heivilin got the Crimson Tide on the board with a two-run home run to cut the Auburn lead 4-2.
Pinch-hitter Lauren Esman then delivered with a double to right-center, still with no outs. She later scored on an Auburn error in the outfield to make it a 4-3 lead.
The rally ended with Maddie Penta. The Auburn pitcher struck out the next two Alabama batters to end the game.
Penta finished with a complete game win, her 14th of the season and 74th of her career. She had nine strikeouts and gave up three runs on five hits.
It was a tough night for Alabama pitchers. Starter Kayla Beavers lasted just 2 1/3 innings, allowed all four Auburn runs on three hits and two walks. Reliever Alea Johnson pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowed four hits and three walks. Jaala Torrence pitched the final inning.
The rough night for Beavers started quickly when Amelia Lech belted her 11th home run of the season to put Auburn up 2-0.
Alabama (32-15, 9-13) and Auburn (26-17, 8-14) play Game 2 on Friday at 5 p.m.