Home Series with Texas Highlights Alabama Softball's 2026 SEC Slate
For the second straight season, Alabama will host the defending national champions for a regular season conference series at Rhoads Stadium. Last season, the Crimson Tide beat Oklahoma in two of three games to win the series. This year, Alabama will welcome the Texas Longhorns to Tuscaloosa from April 3-5.
The Southeastern Conference released the conference softball schedules for all 15 teams on Wednesday afternoon. Each team will play eight total SEC series (four at home and four away.)
Alabama's home schedule features matchups with Arkansas (March 13-15), Texas (April 3-5), Kentucky (April 17-19) and South Carolina (April 30-May 2) along with road trips to Ole Miss (March 6-8), Missouri (March 20-22), Auburn (April 10-12) and Tennessee (April 24-26). The 2026 SEC Tournament will be hosted by Kentucky starting May 5.
Missouri and South Carolina are repeat regular season opponents from last season. Alabama also faced the Gamecocks in the SEC tournament and Auburn. This will be Alabama's first meeting with Texas since the Longhorns joined the SEC. The two teams last played a home-and-home in 2022 and 2023. Alabama leads the all-time series, 7-2.
Alabama will either have a bye weekend in between the Missouri and Texas series, or the Crimson Tide will face a non-conference opponent that weekend.
The dates of games are subject to change due to TV pairings, which will be announced at a later date. The full nonconference schedule will also be released at a later time.
Alabama returns 13 players from last year's team that went 12-12 in SEC playing, earning the 10-seed in the SEC tournament. Alabama was the No. 15 seed in the NCAA tournament, where its season ended in super regionals against No. 2 Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide brought in eight new players, including six freshmen and two transfers.
The SEC sent 14 teams to the NCAA tournament last season. (Missouri was the only team that didn't make it.) Five SEC teams (Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas and Oklahoma) made it to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World series with Texas winning its first national title in the sport.
Alabama Softball 2026 SEC Schedule
at Ole Miss, March 6-8
Arkansas, March 13-15
at Missouri, March 20-22
Texas, April 3-5
at Auburn, April 10-12
Kentucky, April 17-19
at Tennessee, April 24-26
South Carolina, April 30-May2
SEC Tournament, May 5-9
